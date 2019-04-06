Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 'Sarfaraz and Rahul lost the game for Punjab'

IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: ‘Sarfaraz and Rahul lost the game for Punjab’

Chennai Super Kings picked up a 22-run victory against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium to go top of the table.

IPL 2019
Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul scored fifties each. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab batsmen Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul scored fifties each while chasing 161 against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. But the two played too slow and failed to take their side to win. By the end of 16th over, KXIP needed to score at a rate of 15 runs per over, which prompted them to take a few risks and eventually they handed CSK a 22-run win.

The cricket fraternity was quick to pounce on Rahul and Sarfaraz and critcised their mentality in chase.

With the win, CSK rose to the top of the points table, while Punjab slipped down to the 4th position with their second defeat in the tournament.

