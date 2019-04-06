IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: ‘Sarfaraz and Rahul lost the game for Punjab’

Kings XI Punjab batsmen Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul scored fifties each while chasing 161 against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. But the two played too slow and failed to take their side to win. By the end of 16th over, KXIP needed to score at a rate of 15 runs per over, which prompted them to take a few risks and eventually they handed CSK a 22-run win.

Advertising

The cricket fraternity was quick to pounce on Rahul and Sarfaraz and critcised their mentality in chase.

Might’ve gone for runs in the first couple of overs, but came back well with 2 wickets and a 3-run last over to help seal the match! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvKXIP 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/LXNeO2BWNd — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 6, 2019

It’s not long before teams start ‘retiring out’ batsmen if they are going too slow….happening very often this #IPL #CSKvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 6, 2019

The news for chasing teams is that because Russell can, doesn’t mean you can. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019

Well as Rahul and Sarfaraz batted, they have ended up losing the game for #KingsXI. Had to go after spin once set. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019

With the win, CSK rose to the top of the points table, while Punjab slipped down to the 4th position with their second defeat in the tournament.