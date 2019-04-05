IPL 2019: R Ashwin returns home to square-off against MS Dhoni as CSK host KXIP

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will face each other in match 18 of the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams are in a good run of form having lost just one match so far in season 12. Hence, the clash between R Ashwin and MS Dhoni promises to throw up yet another thrilling contest.

Team Talk-

With three wins each, the two teams have three wins each and both will try to outdo each other to take the upper hand. Dhoni’s ability to stay calm and keep his cool even in the trickiest of situations versus Ashwin’s aggressive approach and out-of-the-box decisions would certainly make for an interesting contest.

Despite playing at home, CSK will have a tough task at hand as KXIP have a team that can reveal their weakness. Against Mumbai Indians, CSK’s frailty in the middle order was exposed after their top three departed in quick succession. This resulted in their first defeat of the season. So with a return at home, CSK will look to return to winning ways once again.

The only worry would be the form of opener Ambati Rayudu, who has struggled to get going after last year’s success, perhaps creating a chance for Murali Vijay at the top. Dwayne Bravo has also been ruled out due to injury. New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn could slot in place of him.

The spin-heavy CSK will face a similar attack of KXIP, which includes Ashwin himself along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, M Ashwin and mystery bowler C V Varun.

KXIP are unlikely to make wholesale changes but Chris Gayle might return to the playing XI after missing the game against Delhi Capitals.

With Gayle sitting out in their last match, KXIP showed it is not about the hard-hitting West Indian alone as KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal put their hands up. And Punjab would hope that they continue to shine.

A three-pronged pace attack might result in Shami sitting out and taking some rest with the World Cup in minds.

The two teams have faced off against each other on 20 occasions in the past with CSK holding the edge with 12 wins as compared to KXIP’s 8.

Pitch Report: With a 4 PM start, the pitch at Chepauk is expected to be spin friendly. Longer boundaries also mean that spinners will play a vital role. The team batting second will hold the advantage with the dew making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball.

Teams-

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.