IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP Match Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs

IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP Match Highlights:

– Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. CSK brought Faf du Plessis into the side for the first time and also handed Scott Kuggeleijn a debut. Kings XI Punjab brought back Chris Gayle into the side in place of Hardus Viljoen. Andrew Tye also replaced Mujeeb ur Rahman.

– Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis stitched a 56-run stand for the opening wicket before R Ashwin dismissed the Aussie for 26.

– Faf du Plessis scored his 10th IPL fifty. It took him 33 balls.

– R Ashwin, in his final over, dismissed du Plessis for 54. He also dismissed Suresh Raina on the next ball. Ashwin finished with figures of 3/23 in his 4 overs.

– MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu added 60 runs together to take the total to 160/3 in 20 overs. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 37 in 23 balls. KXIP need 161 to win.

– KL Rahul and Chris Gayle came out to open for Kings XI Punjab.

– Harbhajan Singh removed Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in his first over. The spin veteran gave no runs in the over. He finished his quota of 4 overs with figures of 17/2.

– KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan both scored their fifties. The duo also stitched a 100-plus run partnership between themselves to settle down their side.

– KL Rahul was dismissed for 55 as the asking rate climbed over 15 runs per over.

– David Miller was cleaned up by Deepak Chahar in the penultimate over. KXIP needed 26 to win in final over.

– Sarfarz Khan was dismissed for 67 runs with Scott Kuggeleijn bowling the last over. KXIP reached 138/5. CSK won by 22 runs.