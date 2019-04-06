IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: Faf du Plessis returns, Scott Kuggeleijn makes debut for Chennai

Chennai Super Kings brought back experienced opening batsman Faf du Plessis in the playing XI on Saturday when hosting Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 match. The defending champions also handed a debut to New Zealand cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn, with allrounder Dwayne Bravo ruled out for two weeks due to an injury.

Speaking after winning the toss and electing to bat, skipper MS Dhoni said: “We will bat first. The wicket looks good to bat on initially, it’s hard on the top. The wickets that we played on mostly were on the slower side. It’s important to keep backing your strengths, irrespective of how many runs you’re putting on the board. Lots of changes for us. Mohit, Shardul and Bravo are out. Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan and Faf come into the XI.”

KXIP made two changes with Chris Gayle returning to the side in place of Hardus Viljoen. Andrew Tye also replaced Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Speaking at the toss, Ashwin said: “We were looking to bat first as well. It looks really hard and hope it remains the same throughout the 40 overs. It’s quite emotional to be honest. I am very happy to be back playing here in Chennai and looking forward to it. I’m looking for the crowd to back us, which I guess is not going to happen. Chris (Gayle) is back into the XI, Hardus is out. Mujeeb sits out as well and Andrew Tye comes in.”

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir