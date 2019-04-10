Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: Cricket fraternity congratulates ‘thriving’ CSK for taking top spot

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at home to take the top spot in the Indian Premier League 2019 table.

CSK bowler Harbhajan Singh celebrates after claiming the wicket of KKR batsman Sunil Narine. (Source: PTI)

A clinical Chennai Super Kings maintained their unbeaten run at home with a seven-wicket thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts put up a top-class bowling effort yet again after winning the toss, limiting KKR to 108 for nine despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from the dangerous Andre Russell.

With the dew making batting easier in the second half of the match, CSK chased down a rather comfortable target in 17.2 overs. Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Chennai’s 100% winning record at home this season:

