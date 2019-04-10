IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: Cricket fraternity congratulates ‘thriving’ CSK for taking top spot

A clinical Chennai Super Kings maintained their unbeaten run at home with a seven-wicket thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts put up a top-class bowling effort yet again after winning the toss, limiting KKR to 108 for nine despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from the dangerous Andre Russell.

With the dew making batting easier in the second half of the match, CSK chased down a rather comfortable target in 17.2 overs. Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Chennai’s 100% winning record at home this season:

Impressed with Dre Russ the different role he had to play today. The only reason @KKRiders didn’t score less than @RCBTweets 7??0?? was because of his uncharacteristic but responsible 5??0????#CSKvKKR #AndreRussell #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL #Cricket https://t.co/rl7KP6njwj — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) April 9, 2019

With five wins from six matches CSK are well on their to the Play Offs yet again. The familiarity of their team to their strategy & their home venue is very impressive. They know their strengths & consistently play to them. That was a classic CSK home victory. #IPL #CSKvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 9, 2019

Mature innings from @faf1307 was a must for @ChennaiIPL in order not to fall in any unwanted trouble. #CSKvKKR — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) April 9, 2019

At the auctions, #CSK built the team for these surfaces…and they’re thriving. But that makes their trophy winning effort last season even more astounding. Dhoni+Yellow Jersey= Winning Formula. ???? #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 9, 2019

KKR’s batting performance was poor but in the field they fought hard. The pitch obviously made run-scoring difficult but they should take encouragement from their defensive effort – Narine is improving after some patchy performances at the start of the season. #IPL #CSKvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 9, 2019

Outstanding with the new ball ??

Strong in the death overs ?? For a brilliant 3 wicket-haul, Deepak Chahar is the Man of the Match for #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/GoC9v3RVcG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019