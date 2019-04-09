IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Match Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by 7 wickets

CSK vs KKR Match Highlights:

– MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Both the sides kept unchanged teams from their previous matches.

– Deepak Chahar returned impressive figures of 3 for 20 from 4 overs as visitors KKR were reduced to 29/4 at the end of powerplay.

– Harbhajan Singh (2/15), Imran Tahir (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/17) ensured that the wickets kept tumbling for the visitors.

– Andre Russell made an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls without any solid partnership to help KKR finish at 108/9 at the end of 20 overs.

– In their 109-run chase, CSK lost opener Shane Watson and Suresh Raina early, ending their powerplay at 40/2.

– Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina scored mostly in ones and twos as the hosts decided to take it slow on a spinning wicket.

– CSK beat KKR by 7 wickets with 16 balls to spare to take the top spot in the IPL 2019 points table.