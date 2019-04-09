IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, Live Updates: Defending champions CSK host leaders KKR

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Both the sides have quality spinners in their respective squads and Andre Russell's performance may just stand the difference when the teams lock horns with each other.

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR LIVE: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders (PTI Photo)  

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The fans are promised of yet another enthralling contest in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League when defending champions Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. Both the teams are enjoying a supreme run in the tournament so far with KKR placed at the top and CSK are marginally lagging behind at the second despite having the equal number of points.

Both the sides have quality spinners in their respective squads and Andre Russell’s performance may just stand the difference when the teams lock horns with each other tonight. With four wins each, both the sides will eye for a victory tonight to cement their position at the top of the points table.

 

David Warner’s sedate half-century goes in vain as KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal stand ensures Kings XI Punjab's victory.  [KXIP vs SRH: MATCH REPORT]

CSK vs KKR: PREVIEW

Though Andre Russell is unstoppable on his day, MS Dhoni's best bet against the KKR ‘six machine’ could be the wily South African Imran Tahir.  [READ MORE...]

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both the teams are enjoying a supreme run in the tournament with four wins each. However, tonight's contest will see which team will earn the significant two points and cement their position at the top of the table. Stay tuned for updates related to match and IPL. 

PROBABLE XI:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna

