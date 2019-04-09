IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, Live Updates: Defending champions CSK host leaders KKR

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The fans are promised of yet another enthralling contest in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League when defending champions Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. Both the teams are enjoying a supreme run in the tournament so far with KKR placed at the top and CSK are marginally lagging behind at the second despite having the equal number of points.

Both the sides have quality spinners in their respective squads and Andre Russell’s performance may just stand the difference when the teams lock horns with each other tonight. With four wins each, both the sides will eye for a victory tonight to cement their position at the top of the points table.