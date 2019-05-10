IPL 2019: ‘MS Dhoni’s investment in experience pays off once again’

Toggle Menu
Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the Qualifier 2 to enter the final and stay on course of defending their Indian Premier League title.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the Qualifier 2. (BCCI/IPL)

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the Qualifier 2 to enter the final and stay on course of defending their Indian Premier League title, on Friday. CSK dished out a clinical effort (both with the ball and bat) to first restrict DC to 147/9 and then chased down the target with ease, reaching 151/4 in 19 overs. For Delhi Capitals, it was not the desired result as they failed to reach the IPL finals. Among the eight original franchises, Delhi remains the only team not to play an IPL final. Here are the best reactions

CSK will play Mumbai Indians in the final of the ongoing IPL in Hyderabad on Sunday. The two teams have met each other thrice in summit clashes of the tournament earlier with MI finishing on the winning side twice while the Chennai outfit came out triumphant once.’

Meanwhile, speaking at the post-match presentation, CSK captain MS Dhoni said, “I think the credit needs to go to the spinners: the captain only asks them that I will use you at this point of time. When they get the ball, it’s up to them. Experience counts, but they have to do the hard yards to stay fit for 45-50 days and be at their best and playing in hot conditions. We are happy we haven’t had many injuries (other than the players at the start) and thanks to the bowling department for that – we are here because of them.”

