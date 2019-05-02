IPL 2019: Dhoni, spinners help Chennai thrash Delhi by 80 runs to reclaim top spot

Chennai Super Kings thrashed Delhi Capitals by 80 runs to reclaim the top spot in season 12 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Suresh Raina top-scored with his 59-run knock while Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each for CSK. Shreyas Iyer was the lone ranger for Delhi with a steady 44. However, that was simply not enough for the visitors as they were bundled out for 99.

The @ChennaiIPL thanking their fans at the #AnbuDen 🙏🙏 with a victory lap. pic.twitter.com/SRlFHSTzSk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1 May 2019

Toss: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts Chennai Super Kings.

First innings: After being invited to bat first, CSK were off to a very slow start. Shane Watson could not open his account even after facing eight balls, in desperation, the Australian swung his arms but only to find a fielder near the boundary. Raina added some pace to the CSK innings with a flurry of boundaries. Along with Du Plessis, the southpaw forged a good partnership.

Later, skipper MS Dhoni, who returned to the side after recovering from a bout of fever, and Ravindra Jadeja added some quick runs to provide a late flourish to the innings. Dhoni hit unbeaten 44 off 22 balls with four fours and three sixes while Jadeja smashed 25 off 10 with two sixes.

Second innings: Chasing 180 on a slow turner was always going to be difficult for Delhi. However, despite losing Shaw early, Iyer and Dhawan kept the scoreboard moving. Runs were hard to come by as the CSK’s spin twins, Ravindra Jadeja and Imrah Tahir applied the brakes. Jadeja picked up three while Tahir returned with four as Iyer kept waging a lone battle at the other end. However, the DC skipper ran out of support and eventually the visitors were packed off for a paltry 99.

The @ChennaiIPL win by 80 runs and are now the table toppers in the #VIVOIPL Points Table 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LBXa118JlK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1 May 2019

Gamechanger: MS Dhoni, who returned to the side after recovering from a bout of fever, proved to be the gamechanger with an unbeaten 44 off 22 balls with four fours and three sixes. He was particularly lethal against Kiwi pacer Trent Boult whom he smashed for 21 runs in the final over, hitting two sixes and four. That proved to be the decisive factor as CSK raced to a match-winning total of 179.

Scorecard: Chennai Super Kings: 179/4 in 20 overs. (S Raina 59, MS Dhoni 44 not out, F du Plessis 39; J Suchith 2/28).

Delhi Capitals: 99 all out in 16.2 overs. (I Tahir 4/12, R Jadeja 3/9).

(With inputs from PTI)