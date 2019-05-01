IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja return for CSK, Kagiso Rabada ruled out for DC

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Both the teams made quite a few changes. CSK made three changes to their squad as Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey and Mitchell Santner made way for Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja.

For the Capitals, Jagadeesha Suchith and Trent Boult come in for Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada.

Speaking at the toss, Shreyas Iyer, said: “We’re bowling first. Hoping for dew in the second innings. The wicket looks dry so we have got three spinners in our side too. Suchith and Trent Boult come in for Ishant Sharma and Rabada. Rabada has some back issue, but it’s a precautionary measure, and Ishant has an ankle niggle.”

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: “Less dew today, because of the cloud cover. When you’ve played enough international cricket it’s never 100%. You’re always a little less than that. We were looking to bat first anyway. It’s a bit of a worry for the opposition because I’ll be coughing at them (laughs). Me, Faf and Jadeja come in for Dhruv Shorey, Santner, and Murali Vijay.”

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir