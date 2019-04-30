IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Chennai, Delhi clash in battle of top two

Chennai Super Kings will look to snatch back their top spot in the Indian Premier League 2019 on Wednesday when they play table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two sides have already booked their playoff berths.

The defending champions might be without their skipper MS Dhoni, who is down with fever along with Ravindra Jadeja. They will not only look to improve their net run rate after defeat to Mumbai Indians but also earn the home comfort in Qualifier 1.

Without their ‘Thalla’ Dhoni, who they rely heavily on, CSK’s batting collapsed, losing the match by 46 runs, losing their top spot. With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will hope that their captain and Jadeja return back for the final league fixture at home.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be high on confidence having posted four wins in their last five matches. Young Shreyas Iyer has done a good job of leading the team, which also has 16 points from 12 games, and has scored important runs.

Advertising

The spin-heavy CSK led by Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh could prove quite a handful for Delhi Capitals, who will be relying on Kabiso Rabada with the Purple Cap.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.