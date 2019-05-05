IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav likely to miss remainder of tournament due to injury

Chennai Super Kings were handed a blow on Sunday with Kedar Jadhav picking up an injury and unlikely to feature in the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2019 season. The allrounder suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during CSK’s final group game this season against Kings XI Punjab.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the cricketer will undergo scans and an x-ray on Monday.

“He’s getting an x-ray and a scan tomorrow, so we’re hopeful for him. I don’t think we’ll see him again in this tournament for us,” he said.

His attention is turned to the World Cup. He’s in some discomfort but we need to be accurate with our assessment tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it is nothing too serious but it didn’t look that good,” he added.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury while attempting to save an overthrow at the boundary line during the 14th over of KXIP’s innings. Jadhav went back to the dugout clutching his shoulders and gave the remainder of the match a miss.

The injury has come just 30 days before India’s first match against South Africa at the upcoming World Cup tournament. Jadhav is expected to be one of the mainstays of India’s squad in the tournament after his match-winning contribution during the ODI series against Australia.