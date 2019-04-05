IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo ruled out for two weeks due to injury

Chennai Super Kings suffered a major blow on Friday as allrounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out for two weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring tear. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed the news at a pre-match press conference in Chennai, a day ahead of their Indian Premier League clash against Kings XI Punjab.

“It’s going to cause a little bit of rejigging of the team but I am sure we are going to be able to put together a very strong team. It’s a big loss but we have had these challenges in the past. Let’s hope we can do this again,” the former Australian batsman said.

Speaking on how the side will look to make up for Bravo’s absence in the coming weeks, Hussey said: “I am sure MS [Dhoni] and [Stephen] Fleming will be looking at Scott Kuggeleijn and assessing his death bowling skills.”

He added: “We’ve got Shardul [Thakur]. Mohit [Sharma] can bowl at the death as well. It’s about assessing the conditions. If it’s turning, I think one of the spinners can bowl at the death. I am sure there will be a lot of strategic thinking and it’s a key area of the game.”

In 4 games this season so far, Bravo has score 39 runs at an average of 19.5 and a strike rate of 139.28. With the ball, the right-armer has taken 7 wickets at an average of 16.28.

The franchise are already missing a few players this season. David Willey decided to not play in the tournament after the birth of his second child. Lungi Ngidi, who was also ruled out due to an injury before the start of the tournament, was replaced by New Zealand’s Scott Kuggeleijn.