IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity react to ‘cracking final’ as Mumbai Indians take home fourth title

Mumbai Indians became the most successful Indian Premier League team when they won their fourth title after beating reigning champions Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling final on Sunday.

The cricket fraternity felt that they could not have asked for a better final and hailed Lasith Malinga for produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs. The Sri Lankan trapped Shardul Thakur leg before in the last ball after Watson (80 off 59) got run out two balls earlier.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah kept Mumbai in the hunt with his tidy overs and two wickets, getting rid of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu. Bumrah produced 13 dot balls in his testing overs while Rahul Chahar also created pressure by bowling 13 dot balls.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Can’t ask for a better final. Down to Malinga!! How many would have given him that last over! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

WHAT A MATCH! Worthy of a final. Clash between the titans and @mipaltan emerges as the winner. #CSKvsMI #IPLFinal — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 12, 2019

The #IPL never ever fails to deliver drama … the last few overs had everything … Drop catches,Fumbles in the field,Incredible stroke play,Run out & outstanding bowling !!!! #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2019

Looked like a 4th for @ChennaiIPL all the way until the last ball..What a final🏏. May be a best of 3 next time🤔 #ipl19 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 12, 2019

Unbelievable scenes at hyderabad. Wat a cracker of a final it was. Nail biting finish. Congratulations @mipaltan !! They have beaten Csk 4 times dis season. Amazing record. Wat a way to finish dis season of IPL. — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 12, 2019

Magnificent campaign by #CSK but player for player #MI were the superior side. Overall, they were the best team in the tournament. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Woohooo; Mali; u beauty!!!! @mipaltan 🏆- now I need a beer to settle my nerves! Nails are chewed!!! Been jumping around. My hotel room for past 10 minutes; what a game: got to love the #IPL https://t.co/iaYy8UCPsj — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 12, 2019

What a Cracking final , great tournament. Tough luck Chennai.

Congratulations Mumbai #MIvCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 12, 2019

My respect for Bumrah just went up enormously. After that shot of his conversation with de Kock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

So what were we told when in school junior teams? Catches win matches? Remember? True of major finals too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Now, @Jaspritbumrah93, rest a while and keep those magic overs for June and July. #LoveYourWork — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 149 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Pollard not out 41, Quinton de Kock 29; D Chahar 3/26, I Tahir 2/23, S Thakur 2/37).

Chennai Super Kings: 148 for 7 in 20 overs.