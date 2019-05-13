Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity react to ‘cracking final’ as Mumbai Indians take home fourth title

The cricket fraternity felt that they could not have asked for a better final as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by one run to secure their fourth Indian Premier League title.

MI players celebrating after win over CSK at the IPL 2019 Final cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians became the most successful Indian Premier League team when they won their fourth title after beating reigning champions Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling final on Sunday.

The cricket fraternity felt that they could not have asked for a better final and hailed Lasith Malinga for produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs. The Sri Lankan trapped Shardul Thakur leg before in the last ball after Watson (80 off 59) got run out two balls earlier.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah kept Mumbai in the hunt with his tidy overs and two wickets, getting rid of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu. Bumrah  produced 13 dot balls in his testing overs while Rahul Chahar also created pressure by bowling 13 dot balls.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 149 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Pollard not out 41, Quinton de Kock 29; D Chahar 3/26, I Tahir 2/23, S Thakur 2/37).

Chennai Super Kings: 148 for 7 in 20 overs.

