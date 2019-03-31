Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity applaud Prithvi Shaw and Kasigo Rabada’s brilliancehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-cricket-fraternity-applaud-prithvi-shaw-and-kasigo-rabadas-brilliance-5650856/

IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity applaud Prithvi Shaw and Kasigo Rabada’s brilliance

Batting first KKR posted a challenging 185/8. Chasing 186 to win, Capitals were on course to a win courtesy of Prithvi Shaw's 99 off 55 balls. However, they could not score six runs from the last over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav as the match entered into a Super Over.

Prithvi Shaw scored a fantastic 99 on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Kagiso Rabada defended 10 runs in the Super Over as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting clash on Saturday. Batting first KKR posted a challenging 185/8. Chasing 186 to win, Capitals were on course to a win courtesy of Prithvi Shaw’s 99 off 55 balls. However, they could not score six runs from the last over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav as the match entered into a Super Over. DC scored just 10 runs in the Super Over but Rabada restricted KKR to 7/1 to take his side to victory.

Man of the Match Prithvi Shaw spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game for the team. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn’t want the game to get this close. But the boys finished it off really well in the super over and I think we deserve this win. I spoke to my support-staff, Ricky sir, Sourav sir, Praveen sir and I figured out that I was going a little too hard early. After getting two fours in an over I was looking to do silly things. So I changed my plan and looked to take my time and hit along the ground. I think the pitch changed a bit, the bowlers’ marks opened up and Kuldeep and Piyush were getting good turn. Batting became difficult for us because their slower ones were working quite well, but we were looking to pick the singles and doubles. I have ten more matches to come and I am hoping to continue with the same intensity in the rest of them as well and give my 100-percent.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Super Over after Prithvi Shaw's 99
2 IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Match Highlights: Kagiso Rabada's excellent bowling helps Delhi Capitals win in Super Over
3 Stephen Fleming wants correct decisions from umpires but not too much dependence on big screen replays