IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity applaud Prithvi Shaw and Kasigo Rabada’s brilliance

Kagiso Rabada defended 10 runs in the Super Over as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting clash on Saturday. Batting first KKR posted a challenging 185/8. Chasing 186 to win, Capitals were on course to a win courtesy of Prithvi Shaw’s 99 off 55 balls. However, they could not score six runs from the last over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav as the match entered into a Super Over. DC scored just 10 runs in the Super Over but Rabada restricted KKR to 7/1 to take his side to victory.

RA-BA-DA special super over.

Well played Prithvi Shaw ! IPL turning out to be Super Exciting in the first week itself. #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/UhnUtKzGg3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 30 March 2019

What a win !

Delighted. Outstanding innings from Prithvi and Kasigo Rabada showing his brilliance. #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/LEJOlxho87 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 30 March 2019

Kagiso Rabada…..unbelievable stuff. Execution of high quality skill under extreme pressure. #DCvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 30 March 2019

Celebrations galore at the Kotla as the @DelhiCapitals clinch a thriller in the Super Over 🙌🕺#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/9ryZTgd9u0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 30 March 2019

What a thrill to watch two young fast bowlers do a great job bowling their respective super overs. Take a bow Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada. 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#DCvKKR #SuperOver — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 30 March 2019

This has been one of the most entertaining starts to an IPL season. There have been close finishes (KKR v SRH, RCB v MI, DC v KKR) and amazing attacking batting in almost every match (Dre v everyone, Pant v MI, Buttler v KXIP, Samson v SRH, Warner v RR, Shaw v KKR). #IPL #DCvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 30 March 2019

#KKR will rue their fielding efforts ,It’s not even the catches ,just regulation ground fielding that weren’t held on to, and at this level it made all the difference …. #DCvsKKR #superover #IPL #IPL2019 #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 30 March 2019

Delhi capitals had a choice of essentially 3 bowlers to bowl th super over. They decided to back class.#KagisoRabada — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 30 March 2019

Wat a game of 🏏it was.Nail bitter@DelhiCapitals deserved 2 win tonight nd dey did eventually in d super over.4 @KKRiders to many missed opportunities cost them d game.Dey need quality 6th bowling option goin forward bcoz #Russ is struggling wit injuries @StarSportsIndia @IPL — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 30 March 2019

Man of the Match Prithvi Shaw spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game for the team. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn’t want the game to get this close. But the boys finished it off really well in the super over and I think we deserve this win. I spoke to my support-staff, Ricky sir, Sourav sir, Praveen sir and I figured out that I was going a little too hard early. After getting two fours in an over I was looking to do silly things. So I changed my plan and looked to take my time and hit along the ground. I think the pitch changed a bit, the bowlers’ marks opened up and Kuldeep and Piyush were getting good turn. Batting became difficult for us because their slower ones were working quite well, but we were looking to pick the singles and doubles. I have ten more matches to come and I am hoping to continue with the same intensity in the rest of them as well and give my 100-percent.”