WATCH: Colin Ingram pulls off stunning relay catch to get rid of Chris Gayle

Delhi capitals fielder Colin Ingram pulled off a remarkable one-handed pull-back to get rid of the dangerous Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Gayle was batting on 69 in the 12th over and looked all set for a century. Attempting to hit his sixth six of the innings, Gayle went big against leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

However, the overspin on the ball got the toe end of the bat and almost crossed the boundary at deep mid-wicket. But Ingram showed sensational fitness and poise to leap in the air and pull back after it looked like it had gone for a maximum. Since the momentum was taking him over, Ingram threw the ball to Axar near long-on. The back hand flick was perfect as Patel completed the dismissal.

Gayle’s wicket changed the complexion of the game. Punjab were looking good of getting somewhere close to 170-180 runs but mustered 163 in the end.

Ingram made a return to the Delhi Capitals team after missing the previous match. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first.

“We made some mistakes in the previous games and have rectified it. We are backing on chasing any total. We need to be positive in our approach. If you see the wicket, it is turning a lot and we need to be positive,” he said.

“We have three changes – Ingram, Lamichhane and Rutherford come in,” Iyer confirmed at the toss.