WATCH: MS Dhoni speaks to Ziva in six different languages

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni uploaded a video of himself speaking to his daughter Ziva in six different languages.

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni uploaded a cute video of himself speaking to his daughter, Ziva, in six different languages. In the video uploaded on Dhoni’s official Instagram account, the cricketer was seen asking Ziva “how are you” in various languages.

Ziva, who is 4 years, old was able to respond to the question in all the languages – Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Dhoni was not the only Indian cricketer who was seen spending time with his daughter on the sideline of IPL. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma also uploaded a video on his official Twitter account in which he was seen singing a rap for his daughter Samaira.

In the video, Sharma was seen singing the song “Asli Hip Hop” from the latest Bollywood movie Gully Boy to his daughter.

Three-time Champions CSK began their IPL 2019 campaign with an easy 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Mumbai are playing against Delhi Capitals in their opening game at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

