IPL 2019: CSK to donate proceeds from first match to families of Pulwama attack victims

Chennai Super Kings players MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu ahead of Indian Premier League T20-2019 cricket tournament at MAC stadium, in Chennai
Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL thrice. (Source: PTI)

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will donate proceeds from their first Indian Premier League encounter this season to the families of those who were martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack. CSK skipper MS Dhoni will present the cheque to the families.

“Chennai IPL first home match ticket proceeds will go towards the families of the victims of Pulwama Attack. Captain MS Dhoni, who is honorary Lt. Colonel of the Indian territorial army, will present the cheque!” CSK director Rakesh Singh said on the team’s twitter handle.

The 12th season of the IPL will begin with the three-time Champions CSK taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The ticket proceeds from the match will be donated the families of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack that took place on February 14.

More than 40 jawans lost their lives in the attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. A convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack on February 14.

As a mark of respect for the personnel who lost their lives, Indian cricketers recently sported special army caps during the third ODI against Australia and donated their match fee to the National Defence Fund.

(inputs from PTI)

