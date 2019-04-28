Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings become first team to qualify for playoffs

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2019 season on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings became the first team of IPL 2019 to make it to the playoffs. (Source: PTI)

After Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday evening, CSK became the first team to book a berth in the playoffs and maintain their record. The MS Dhoni-led side have never failed to qualify for the playoffs since the inaugural season (except the two years CSK was suspended for spot-fixing).

The three-time champions had the opportunity to book their place in the playoffs on their own but Mumbai Indians postponed the joy for the Dhoni-led side when they inflicted a 46-run defeat on the top-placed side at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

In the nine IPL seasons that the CSK have participated in, the team have finished in the top-four each time with a top-two finish in five instances. This means they go on to play Qualifier 1 and have two shots at making the final.

MS Dhoni-led CSK have won eight games from 12 outings and are leading the table with 16 points. Chennai’s next two games are against stiff opposition in Delhi Capitals, who are placed at number three in the points table and Kings XI Punjab.

