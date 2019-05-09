IPL 2019: From Faf du Plessis to Dinesh Karthik, best catches of the season

Catches win matches, that’s what every commentator says in the box when a fielder takes a stunner or drops one. In Indian Premier League, fielders are expected to pull off athletic catches every time there is a mishit, even the half chances need to be converted. Such is the nature of the shortest format that a single moment can turn things for better or for worse. That is why teams have players dedicated to different positions who can cover good ground whether the ball drops near the 30-yard circle or travelling like a bullet over the boundary. This IPL season we have seen numerous catches which made our jaws drop in amazement.

Let’s take a look at the five sensational catches of the tournament which are worthy of being called catch of the season.

Kieron Pollard (MI vs CSK)

Pollard has one of the safest pair of hands in world cricket. The Caribbean stunned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman by plucking one out of thin air at the square boundary. The ball was travelling at great speed but Pollard jumped and managed to get one hand of it and taking the catch safely.

Faf du Plessis (CSK vs KKR)

Advertising

Du Plessis is the only one who features in this list twice. Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he took Robin Uthappa’s catch running from long on, diving at full stretch and getting both hands under the ball. He should tremendous athleticism to take that catch.

Colin Ingram-Axar Patel (DC vs KXIP)

Relay catches have been popular since Jake Weatherald and Ben Laughlin pulled off one in Big Bash League in 2018. It is a shame that the names of both the fielders are not included in the catch taken. The catch was added to Patel’s tally but the South African was the one who took Chris Gayle’s catch at mid-wicket boundary and while he was falling over he threw the ball a long way towards his teammate.

Steve Smith (RR vs SRH)

Smith managed to pull off a stunner to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad. He ran to his right from mid-off as. The RR skipper timed his dive to perfection and ensured that the ball doesn’t pop out when his elbows made contact with the ground. He almost injured himself trying to grab that catch.

Dinesh Karthik (KKR vs MI)

When Quinton de Kock top-edged the bouncer from Prasidh Krishna, Chris Lynn was expected to go for the catch as he would be running in from the fine leg. But Karthik called for it and sprinted towards it. The KKR skipper barely managed to get to the ball but his dive ensured that the ball doesn’t go anywhere except his gloves.

Take your pick. Which is your catch of the IPL 2019 season?