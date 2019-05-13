IPL 2019 Award Winners: MVP, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other award winners

Mumbai Indians claimed undisputed supremacy in the Indian Premier League by securing their fourth title with a narrow one-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final in Hyderabad on Sunday. This is the fourth time the Rohit Sharma-led side beat the Yellow Brigade this season. With 18 runs required from the last two overs, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga did well to defend the 150 run target. Shane Watson was in great form at the stage but the MI seamers contained the flow of runs. Mumbai Indians have continued their streak of winning in alternate years (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019).

Man-of-the-match of the final – Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) is declared the Man of the Match. “Very happy,” Bumrah says. “We know finals can be close, so wanted to stay calm. Winning fourth title for Mumbai makes me very happy. Today I was surprisingly very calm. Wasn’t panicking, just focusing on the next ball. Doesn’t help taking extra pressure, instead I back my skills.”

Emerging player of the season – Shubman Gill

With a strike-rate of 124.30, including three fifties from the top of the order, 19-year-old Shubman Gill receives the Emerging player of the season award. He takes home Rs. 10,00,000.

Perfect Catch of the Season – Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard wins the Perfect Catch of the Season after his screamer at deep point off Suresh Raina in the league stage. He takes home Rs 1,00,000.

Stylish Player of the Season – KL Rahul

KL Rahul receives the Most Stylish Player of the Season award, which is being collected by his friend Hardik Pandya.

Purple cap – Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir of CSK wins the Purple Cap after he claimed two wickets in the IPL 2019 final against MI, snatching the top spot with 26 wickets in 63 overs. He dismissed Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to displace Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals from the top spot. Tahir has been in sublime form this season at an economy rate of 6.69. With 26 wickets, he also broke the joint record of most wickets in a season by a spinner held by Sunil Narine and Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan and Narine took 24 wickets each to achieve the feat in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

“I’m grateful to Chennai for giving me an opportunity at this age. Want to thank management, coaches, captain and players. It’s sad we didn’t win but Mumbai played well and deserved the victory. I’ve been working hard to maintain an economy. Not easy bowling against the local Indian and international players. But really just pleased with my self. Hard work is all I’ve been doing. I would love to carry on as long I can,” he said.

Orange cap – David Warner

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad held on to his position in the Orange Cap standings for few weeks and there was a big gap between him and the rest. Warner finished the season at the top with 692 runs from 12 matches before joining up with his international teammates for World Cup preparation. Despite missing matches towards the end as the Australian International returned home for the World Cup 2019 preparation, he was well ahead of second-placed KL Rahul who finished with 593 runs from 14 matches.

“An honour to win the Orange Cap,” Warner says via a video message. “When we play, we don’t think of these awards. But must say congratulations to the curator for a good surface. Always a privilege to play in Hyderabad. Very grateful to be part of the IPL. Thank you very much.”

Most Valuable Player – Andre Russell

Andre Russell bagged the Most Valuable Player Award. He gets Rs 1,00,000 which is being collected by Shubman Gill.

Super Striker of the Season – Andre Russell

“Happy to win the striker award,” says Russell via a recorded message. “I think a lot of guys were up for the award this season, but I’m fortunate to win it. Hopefully next year we will go all the way and I can collect the key in the final.” Russell takes home another Rs 1,00,000 along with a car.

Fairplay award – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderbad win the Fairplay Award for the season. VVS Laxman will collect the trophy. There is, however, no cash reward for this category.

Pitch and ground award – Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) receive the Pitch and Ground award.