IPL 2019: Ashton Turner registers embarrassing T20 record

Australia all-rounder Ashton Turner became the first batsman to register five straight ducks in T20 cricket after another tame dismissal for Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match against Delhi Daredevils on Monday (April 22). To make things even more embarrassing for him, last three have been golden ducks.

Against DC, Turner was dismissed on the very first ball that he faced, caught off the bowling of Ishant Sharma, as Delhi defeated Royals by six wickets.

The 26-year-old’s three zero run outings in the IPL are followed by a first-ball duck for Perth Scorchers in a Big Bash League loss to Adelaide Strikers and a five-ball nought for Australia against India during their two-match T20 series in February.

For Turner, it has been a better show in the 50 over format. Despite that, he was left out of Australia’s squad for the World Cup beginning in England and Wales on May 30. Against India, he scored an unbeaten 43-ball 84 at Mohali in the fourth ODI.

The win took Delhi to 14 points and top of the IPL table – ahead of Chennai Super Kings – from 11 games. The defeat kept Rajasthan seventh in the eight team league standings.

The top four teams qualify for the playoffs with the top two finishers clashing in Qualifier 1 in Chennai on May 7 and the victor making an entry into the final. The third and fourth teams play an eliminator in Visakhapatnam on May 8. This will be followed by a Qualifier 2 between the winner of the eliminator and loser of Qualifier 1, also at Visakhapatnam. The final will be played at Hyderabad on May 12.