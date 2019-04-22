Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Ashton Turner bags hat-trick of ducks, sets new record in T20 cricket

Ashton Turner is now the first player in Twenty20 history to score a duck in five consecutive innings.

Ashton Turner made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab. (Source: RR Twitter)

Australian batsman Ashton Turner horrendous run of form in IPL 2019 continued on Monday when he was dismissed for a third straight duck. Coming into bat with Rajasthan Royals at 157/3, Turner chipped a slower ball from Ishant Sharma to Sherfane Rutherford at extra cover to fall for a golden duck.

With this dismissal, Turner is now the first player in Twenty20 history to bag a duck in five consecutive innings.

Turner made the right noise before the start of the IPL when he hit a match-winning 84 against India in the fourth ODI.

But since then he has so far failed to deliver despite walking into favourable match situations twice.

Turner made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab. His maiden IPL experience with the Royals has been an enjoyable one.

“It’s such an exciting competition. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to go in any of the auctions earlier because of the shoulder surgeries I’ve had to have at the end of the Australian summer,” he told Sportstar.

“Everyone here in the team has also been very hospitable and generous with their time. I have a feeling we’ll go pretty deep in the tournament,” he said.

Ashton Turner’s last five T20 innings (most recent first):

0 (1) vs DC
0 (1) vs MI
0 (1) vs KXIP
0 (5) vs India
0 (1) vs Strikers

