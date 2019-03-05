IPL 2019 anthem released, video sees captains challenging their fans

The countdown for the most awaited cricket tournament of the year – the Indian Premier League – has begun and that was announced by the league with a video of the stars celebrating the game of cricket.

In a rather peppy video, few of the IPL players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant are shown practicing in their respective team’s jerseys. In another frame, a group of boys are shown also playing the game. Soon, it becomes a struggle of space between the two groups as they both start fighting with each other for more space.

With the group of boys looking like they are about to win, enters MS Dhoni in the picture. The embarassed group of boys take a step back, not knowing how to react. This amuses the cricket stars, who invite them over for a game of cricket. They take a ladder and climb to the other side of the wall, only to be welcomed by India captain Virat Kohli, who challenges them to a game.

8 teams, 1 motto – 1 trophy ?? The countdown to the 2019 #VIVOIPL begins ???????? ARE YOU READY? pic.twitter.com/rk9h1gd8ng — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 5 March 2019

The IPL 2019 season is set to kickstart on Saturday, March 23. The IPL will not have an opening ceremony this year after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided to allocate the money set aside for it to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.