IPL 2019: KKR’s Anrich Nortje ruled out due to shoulder injury

South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old confirmed the development in a post on Twitter where he wrote, “Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I’ve had to pull out of the @IPL. I wish @KKRiders all the best and bring the trophy back home!!.” Nortje is expected to form part of South Africa’s 15-man squad that will travel to England for the World Cup in May.

Nortje was bought up by KKR for Rs 20 lakh after an impressive performance in the Mzansi Super League. He also made his ODI debut in the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka, wherein he picked up eight wickets in four matches at an average of 18.75

For KKR, injuries are becoming a recurring phenomenon as Nortje is the third fast bowler to be ruled out of this year’s tournament after Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

KKR have roped in the duo of Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa as replacements for Mavi and Nagarkoti respectively.

KKR will begin their IPL campaign with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 24.