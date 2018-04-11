He is part of the breed of bowlers whose primary job is to dismiss the batsman by flinging the ball as fast as they physically can and so it is only fitting that Kings XI Punjab’s Andrew Tye is a big fan of Formula 1. According to the franchise’s website, Tye is planning to pull out the ‘shoey’ celebration that has been kept alive by compatriot and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Advertising

“I’ll probably look into it at some point,” Tye told KXIP.in, referring to what’s known as the ‘shoey’. “Maybe if we win the IPL this year…”

The celebration involves pouring champagne into a shoe that comes right off the foot after being used in the competition and drinking from it. Ricciardo himself has borrowed it from Australian MotoGP star Jack Miller, who first did it when he won a race in 2016.

Ricciardo has since helped Hollywood stars like Sir Patrick Stewart and Gerard Buttler. “I am a bit of a Formula 1 fan,” said Tye. “Bit of a motorsport fan in general. Back when I was younger, my dad and I used to sit down and watch some car races on a Sunday afternoon. And then there’s Daniel Ricciardo being a Perth boy, where I’m from.”

Tye’s love for motorsports goes back to the days when he would watch F1 with his father. He especially remembers the Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill race to the title in the 1994 season-finale and has also made his way into the Mercedes garage following the proceedings of the qualifying session for the British Grand Prix in 2016.

“I was extremely lucky,” he recalls. “I was in Lewis Hamilton’s garage watching all the crew doing their work and stuff. I had one of the team headsets on so I was listening to all the team radio and everything… it’s actually incredible insight into how everything works and how a qualifying session like that unfolds.”