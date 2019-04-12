IPL 2019: After dismantling opponents Andre Russell rules Twitter

After leaving the opposition clueless on how to stop him, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell is leaving a massive impact off the pitch as well. According to a release by Twitter India, his match-winning knock of 48 runs from just 13 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore topped the trending charts in the second week of IPL.

RCB’s poor run in the ongoing edition was the second-most discussed moment on Twitter and it was followed by Sam Curran’s hat-trick against Delhi Capitals for Kings XI Punjab.

The release further stated that the match between two three-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings garnered maximum engagement on the micro-blogging platform. In the team list, defending champions Chennai Super Kings rocked the charts, while Mumbai and Kolkata stood second and third respectively.

Its been 6 years since he retired from cricket but the chant never gets old… Never will …Sachin Sachin for life?? #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/K3sAB75bEd — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) 4 April 2019

While Russell’s heroics was welcomed with applauds and praises, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was subjected to criticism for his side’s poor form in the tournament so far. RCB are placed at the bottom of the points table and the franchise is still seeking their first win of the season.