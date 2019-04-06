IPL 2019: ‘Andre Russell has to be the scariest in world cricket’

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) allrounder Andre Russell produced yet another brilliant display of power hitting to help his side beat RCB by five wickets on Friday. Needing 66 runs off 24 balls, KKR were looking down the barrel at one point. But Russell had other ideas and smashed a quickfire 48 off 13 balls to take his team over the finishing line with five balls to spare. His breathtaking knock drew widespread applause. Here are some of the best reactions-

And you guys in the Dugout who said game/set/& match……u may know your cricket but you don’t know @Russell12A !!! WOW u CHAMPION. This calls for Wine my MuscleMan! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 5 April 2019

Russell Muscle to much for RCB. 😱😱😱😱 — Clara’s Boy (@darensammy88) 5 April 2019

That’s ridiculous hitting by Dre Russ 😱😱😱😱😱 — Chris Morris (@Tipo_Morris) 5 April 2019

Andre Russell is just ridiculous!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) 5 April 2019

That was unreal from Andre Russell #RCBvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 5 April 2019

When you think it’s done n dusted…look around and wait… is Andre Russel still around!

He is leaving bowlers speechless! #KKRvRCB @IPL what skill and power on display. 7 sixes in his 48 off 13 balls 🙌🏻 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 5 April 2019

Any asking rate is child’s play for Andre Russell . What a victory ! #RCBvsKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 5 April 2019

Has to be the scariest in world cricket #DreRuss — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 April 2019

The other day we were celebrating @KKRiders scoring 55 in 4 overs! Now just for fun they scored that much in 2.1 overs to finish a game that was fast running away @Russell12A #RCBvKKR #CricbuzzLive — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 5 April 2019

Russell won the Man of the Match and after collecting the award said, “I was confident when I went out to bat. DK was telling me to take a few balls to see how the pitch is behaving. I was watching in the dugout on TV and had a fair idea. When you need 68 off 20-odd balls, it doesn’t happen everyday. Need to put your body on the line. The nature of T20 is such that one over can change the momentum. That’s why I never give up.”

“A part of me was saying that the runs needed were too much but I wanted to fight and eventually, we won with five balls spare. The support is good from the boys and I am in a good space so that I can express myself. No ground is big enough for me I guess, I just trust my power. Hand-eye coordination is the key (for low full tosses) as they aren’t easy to hit. I try short arm jabs as extending the arms can put you in trouble. Can’t explain much, rather show that on the field,” he concluded.