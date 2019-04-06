Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: ‘Andre Russell has to be the scariest in world cricket’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-andre-russell-rcb-vs-kkr-twitter-5661340/

IPL 2019: ‘Andre Russell has to be the scariest in world cricket’

Andre Russell came up with another sensational display of power hitting to fire Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 48 off 13 balls. (BCCI/IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) allrounder Andre Russell produced yet another brilliant display of power hitting to help his side beat RCB by five wickets on Friday. Needing 66 runs off 24 balls, KKR were looking down the barrel at one point. But Russell had other ideas and smashed a quickfire 48 off 13 balls to take his team over the finishing line with five balls to spare. His breathtaking knock drew widespread applause. Here are some of the best reactions-

Russell won the Man of the Match and after collecting the award said, “I was confident when I went out to bat. DK was telling me to take a few balls to see how the pitch is behaving. I was watching in the dugout on TV and had a fair idea. When you need 68 off 20-odd balls, it doesn’t happen everyday. Need to put your body on the line. The nature of T20 is such that one over can change the momentum. That’s why I never give up.”

“A part of me was saying that the runs needed were too much but I wanted to fight and eventually, we won with five balls spare. The support is good from the boys and I am in a good space so that I can express myself. No ground is big enough for me I guess, I just trust my power. Hand-eye coordination is the key (for low full tosses) as they aren’t easy to hit. I try short arm jabs as extending the arms can put you in trouble. Can’t explain much, rather show that on the field,” he concluded.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: Chris Gayle is fit to play, says KXIP's Mayank Agarwal
2 IPL 2019: Flexibility is key to my IPL success, says Suryakumar
3 IPL 2019: KL Rahul very respectful towards women, sad how "Koffee" controversy turned out, says Preity Zinta