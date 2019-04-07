IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph records best-ever bowling figures in Indian Premier League history

Alzarri Joseph’s dream debut for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League resulted in stunning figures of 6/12 in 3.4 overs. The 22-year-old registered the best IPL figures on Saturday, bettering Sohail Tanvir’s 6/14 for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season.

With his match-winning performance, the young Windies cricketer became the second bowler after Andrew Tye to pick a five-wicket haul on IPL debut. Tye scalped five wickets for 17 runs on his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

After Malinga, Harbhajan Singh and Munaf Patel, the 22-year-old also became the fourth Mumbai Indians bowler to pick five wickets in a match.

While his incredible bowling figures saw Sunrisers record their lowest ever total in IPL, he also became the second-youngest cricketer to claim a five-for in IPL.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai could only manage to post 136/7 on the board. However, Joseph’s 6 for 12 in 22 deliveries helped Mumbai clinch a massive 40-run win in a low-scoring contest.

The Windies cricketer was included in the playing XI as a replacement for Lasith Malinga, who returned to Sri Lanka for the domestic Super Four tournament. He struck in the first ball of his IPL career as he cleaned David Warner on 15. He then later dismissed Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, and Siddharth Kaul.

Among best bowling figures in for a pacer in Twenty20 cricket, Alzarri Joseph is at the number four-

6/7 – Lasith Malinga, 2012

6/7 – Kyle Jamieson, 2019

6/9 – Phaphama Fojela, 2014

6/12 – Alzarri Joseph, 2019

International Numbers:

He has featured in nine Tests and 16 ODIs for West Indies.

The 22-year-old has picked up 25 Test wickets and 24 ODI wickets.

He was in exceptional form in the Test series against England where he picked 10 wickets in three matches.