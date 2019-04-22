IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane slams 58-ball hundred, reminds not to count him out in shorter formats

Toggle Menu
Ajinkya Rahane silenced his critics with a stunning 58-ball hundred against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Monday

Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 105 off 63 balls which powered RR to 191/6. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Ajinkya Rahane silenced his critics with a stunning 58-ball hundred against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Monday. Coming into bat at the top of the innings, Rahane took time to get settled before launching a flurry of exquisite shots. He remained unbeaten on 105 off 63 balls which powered RR to 191/6.

Rahane’s innings was laced with 11 boundaries and three huge sixes. The captaincy switch seems to be working wonders for the Royals, as Rahane and incumbent Smith forged a 130-run stand for the second wicket.

This was also Rahane’s first IPL hundred since 2012. Incidentally, he has now scored two of Rajasthan Royals’ six hundred in the tournament’s history.

Highest individual scores for RR:
105* A Rahane RR v DC Jaipur 2019
104* S Watson v KKR Mumbai BS 2015
103* A Rahane v RCB Bengaluru 2012
102* S Samson v SRH Hyderabad 2019

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

