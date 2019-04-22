IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane slams 58-ball hundred, reminds not to count him out in shorter formats

Ajinkya Rahane silenced his critics with a stunning 58-ball hundred against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Monday. Coming into bat at the top of the innings, Rahane took time to get settled before launching a flurry of exquisite shots. He remained unbeaten on 105 off 63 balls which powered RR to 191/6.

Oh yeahhh 🙌🙌 What a knock, Ajju 😎 pic.twitter.com/bETLRwqm4H — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 22 April 2019

Rahane’s innings was laced with 11 boundaries and three huge sixes. The captaincy switch seems to be working wonders for the Royals, as Rahane and incumbent Smith forged a 130-run stand for the second wicket.

Well Played, Ajinkya. Very few T20 centuries are bereft of power….this one was. Rare. All timing. ☺️🙇‍♂️ #RRvDC #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 April 2019

Awesome from @ajinkyarahane88 ! Congrats mate, so happy for you. Class is permanent #HallaBol https://t.co/urOOPCjYNk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 22 April 2019

Very happy for Ajinkya Rahane. Great attitude, joy to watch when he gets going — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 22 April 2019

Ajinkya Rahane shows his class once again. A 105 n.o. today; just reminding everyone not to count him out in shorter formats of the game. Stylish and effective stroke play from @ajinkyarahane88 @rajasthanroyals #RRvDC @IPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 22 April 2019

This was also Rahane’s first IPL hundred since 2012. Incidentally, he has now scored two of Rajasthan Royals’ six hundred in the tournament’s history.

Highest individual scores for RR:

105* A Rahane RR v DC Jaipur 2019

104* S Watson v KKR Mumbai BS 2015

103* A Rahane v RCB Bengaluru 2012

102* S Samson v SRH Hyderabad 2019