IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane to lead Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith’s departure

Ajinkya Rahane will once again captain Rajasthan Royals in their final IPL 2019 league match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Rahane was handed the responsibility after Steve Smith flew back to Australia for the ICC World Cup 2019 preparations.

Rahane began the season as the skipper but could only win two out of his first eight matches. He was then replaced by Smith, who led for the next five games, winning three with one game ending without a result.

Keeping Ajinkya’s role as a successful opener for the team in mind and to release him of captaincy pressures, Smith was made captain. The two continued to take leadership calls, and Rahane continued to score runs, including a majestic hundred against Delhi Capitals.

Now that Smith has returned to Australia, Rahane is the man in charge, as Rajasthan aim to beat Delhi Capitals in their final game of the league stage and hope to advance into the Playoffs.

Speaking of the same, Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals said, “Jinks has always been a great guiding force for the team. We have requested Ajinkya to take on the captaincy of the team; as a true Royal he has shown great courage and character in graciously accepting the responsibility, which accompanies this role, whilst it would have been easier for him to take a back seat and focus solely on his batting. A true team man and a true Royal, we are extremely fortunate to have characters like him playing this sport and even prouder he is part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise.”

“He has consistently been part of the leadership team taking key decisions and we have full trust in him taking us to victory tomorrow,” added Bharucha.