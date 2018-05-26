IPL 2018: We won’t give away Rashid Khan, says Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Rashid Khan has been in brilliant form this season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI) Rashid Khan has been in brilliant form this season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

After a stellar allround performance with both the bat and the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Afghanistan teenage sensation Rashid Khan has become the man in demand. As the 19-year old leggie hammered 34*runs in 10 balls and recorded figures of 3/19 in 4 overs to script a 14-run win for SRH against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2, he received high praise from the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who described him as the “best T20 spinner”.

The Indian fans went in frenzy and demanded on the social media to give Rashid Khan an Indian citizenship and let him play for India. The demand from cricket fans received a response from Union Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, who replied in her usual witty manner in a tweet, which has now been deleted, “I have seen all the tweets. Citizenship matters are dealt with by Ministry of Home Affairs.”

READ | Fans ask for Indian citizenship for Rashid Khan, Sushma Swaraj gives a witty response

Now, the Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has also joined in the discussion regarding the talented young cricketer. In a tweet, President Ghani said that he will not allow Rashid Khan to go anywhere. “Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills,” the political leader said.

Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) 25 May 2018

Ghani further went on to describe Rashid Khan as “an asset to the cricketing world” and asserted that he belongs to Afghanistan. “Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No, we are not giving him away,” he said.

READ | Rashid Khan is the best spinner in T20 format, says Sachin Tendulkar

On the back of Rashid’s performance, SRH went on to pick up the win at Eden Gardens and reached the final of the tournament. They will face Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd