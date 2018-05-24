IPL 2018: Deeply sorry for not living up to expectations of RCB fans, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said he is not proud of the team’s performance this season. (Source: IPL) Virat Kohli said he is not proud of the team’s performance this season. (Source: IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday apologised to fans of the franchise and said that he is really hurt by the team’s performance this season. RCB finished in the 6th position with just 12 points in 14 games and failed to make it through the playoffs. In a video posted on the social media, the 28-year old promised to turn things around. “I really believe in the concept of, “you either win or you learn”. We fought hard and gave it our all but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season,” the caption of the video said.

Speaking directly to the fans in the video itself, Kohli said he is not proud of how things went for the team. “Hi guys. I have taken a bit of time to do this. Just wanted to put out this video for all RCB fans, or involved with RCB in any way. I want to tell them that we could not pull out the wait this season. We are not very proud of how this season went for us. We are deeply hurt by how we played. And we are deeply sorry for not living up to the expectations of all the fans had of us,” he said.

The right-handed batsman further went on to say that the players will work hard to turn things around next season. “Having said that, we understand this is part of life, and you cannot always get what you want. It’s up to the players to understand what to do about it next season. All of us were really hurt about what happened and we really want to turn things around next year,” he said.

Kohli added that his side will continue to work towards improving themselves. “We definitely will do everything in our abilities to give you guys what you want every season. We’ll keep working hard towards our game and keep improving as a side,” he said.

He further went on to thank RCB fans for their continued support throughout the season. “We are really grateful for your support. Please keep supporting the team as you always have. We are going to put more effort and hardwork next year than we have ever done for RCB,” he said.

Kohli is currently sixth in this year’s list of top IPL scorers after amassing 548 runs at an average of 54.80 in 14 matches. De Villiers stands ninth in the same list with 480 runs at an average of 53.33.

