IPL 2018: Kane Williamson’s leadership, Rashid Khan’s mystery not enough for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad started off the season with a tremendous winning rate and became the first team to book a ticket to the Playoffs, establishing themselves as the favourites to lift the title. But the Kane Williamson-led side saw the trophy slip through their hands as they lost five games in their final six matches. The string of losses came as a surprise, considering they had only lost two matches in their first 11 games. It was a momentum shift the Hyderabad side could not recover from, in spite of them picking up a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier. The season saw some brilliant individual performances from Sunrisers, but changes in the team line up in the final few games, perhaps, proved too costly for SRH.

Where things worked

SRH made the smart choice in retaining the services of Kane Williamson, in spite of the New Zealand international playing only a handful of games in the previous season. After the ball tampering controversy that led to ouster of David Warner from the tournament, the decision to appoint Williamson as the captain was another brilliant move made by the team management. His cool and collected self on the field ensured Sunrisers don’t lose the plot in crucial moments, and also helped them in defending some incredibly low totals on the field multiple times in the round robin stage. SRH defended 146 against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs, 151 against Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs, 132 against Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs and even 118 against Mumbai Indians by 31 runs through the course of the tournament.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, in a column for Times of India, compared Williamson’s calmness on the field with MS Dhoni. “The other aspect that is seen about Williamson is how cool he stays even when things seem to be unravelling for the team. In this he is quite like MS Dhoni whose cool exterior keeps the jittery team member cool too,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said. Of course, Dhoni was the only captain the 28-year old could not beat throughout this season. In 4 games against CSK, SRH won none.

The credit for defending low totals must go to the bowling unit at SRH’s disposal comprising the likes of Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who all chipped in with wickets, and bowled at a reasonably economy rate. While Khan ended up with 21 wickets in the tournaments at an average of 21.80 and an economy rate of 6.73, Kaul also took 21 wickets with an average of 26.04, both missing out on the Purple Cap by 3 wickets (Kings XI Punjab’s Andrew Tye took the most wickets).

What did not work

For most of the season, almost everything appeared to be working for Sunrisers Hyderabad. But a problem going into the Playoffs appeared when SRH started to test their bench strength. Basil Thampi, who played only 4 games, was hammered for 70 runs in his 4 overs against RCB, the most given by any player in IPL history.

Carlos Brathwaite, who played only one game in the round robin stage, became a part of all the playoff matches, and failed to have any impact with the ball. The SRH skipper defended his team selection after he gave away 18 runs in the 18th over against CSK in the first qualifier. Williamson said that Brathwaite was brought in as the side needed a death over specialist, who could control the run rate. The West Indies allrounder failed in that department. In four games, Brathwaite took five wickets with an average of 18.80 but his economy rate of 9.24 did not help Sunrisers in the final games. A side that gained reputation for defending low totals, failed to defend 170-odd targets twice in the playoffs.

Also, the fact that Hyderabad had to defend too many low totals reveals that their middle order did not always click. The numbers speaks for themselves. Apart from Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan (497 runs in 15 games at an average of 38.23), no other SRH batsman managed to average over 30 in the tournament. While Yusuf Pathan scored 260 runs in 15 games at an average of 28.88, the unbeaten score of 45 in the final helping his average, Manish Pandey scored 284 runs in 15 games at an average of 25.81. Shakib Al Hasan, who played all 17 games, scored only 239 runs at an average of 21.72. If SRH wants to win the title next season, they need to strengthen their middle-order.

Standout performers

SRH skipper Williamson’s captaincy was not the only quality that caught the attention of fans this season. The Kiwi also contributed with the bat as he finished the season with the Orange Cap. He scored 735 runs in the tournament at an average of 52.50 with a strike rate of 142.44 and 8 fifties. In terms of bowling, Rashid Khan’s brilliant allround performance in the second qualifier against KKR captured everyone’s imagination. He hammered 34* runs in 10 balls and recorded figures of 3/19 to emerge as the hero. His performance not only excited cricket fans across the globe, but also led to Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani praising the leg-spinner on the social media.

