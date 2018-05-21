IPL 2018 playoffs preview: Spot in the final at stake as SRH look to break CSK jinx

MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson are both known for their calm demeanor on the pitch. (Source: BCCI/AP) MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson are both known for their calm demeanor on the pitch. (Source: BCCI/AP)

Chennai Super Kings play Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The two sides have arguably been the most consistent teams in the group stage and that is evident from the points table. CSK and SR both ended the group stage level on 18 points and were the only teams assured of a spot in the knockout stages at the beginning of the final match day.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered five losses this season, two of which have come against Chennai Super Kings. Their bowling attack has arguably been the best in the league but in the two matches that they played against CSK, Ambati Rayudu took them for a spin. He scored 79 off 37 balls to set up a good total for his side in the first match and scored 100 off 62 balls to help CSK chase down 180 in the second.

But CSK have not been overly dependent on Rayudu, or any other individual batsman. Shane Watson has had a few good outings this season while MS Dhoni has somehow regained the kind of form that made him one of the most dangerous middle order batsmen until two years ago. CSK have had their troubles in bowling though. Dwayne Bravo, often cited as one of the best death overs bowlers in the business has blown hot and cold this season and CSK’s troubles in the bowling department have often been covered up by their batsmen.

SRH, on the other hand, have looked the most balanced side in the group stage. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan have all strangled the opposition for runs while Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson have often won matches on their own. Their batting prowess was there for all to see when Dhawan and Williamson put up a partnership of 176 while chasing a target of 188 against Delhi Daredevils. They surpassed that target with nearly two overs remaining.

With both sides possessing formidable batting line ups, the match could very well boil down to which bowling side performs better. Judging by form, SRH would then become favourites. But it is important to remember that CSK are the only side they haven’t been able to beat this season in the IPL.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd