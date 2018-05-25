Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • IPL 2018: Rashid Khan is the best spinner in T20 format, says Sachin Tendulkar

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan is the best spinner in T20 format, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a berth in the final of IPL 2018 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs in the second qualifier.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 25, 2018 11:37:19 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, Rashid Khan, Rashid Khan SRH, Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH vs KKR, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Rashid Khan returned with figures of 3/19 against KKR. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Related News

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a berth in the final of IPL 2018 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs in the second qualifier. They will now meet Chennai Super Kings on Sunday for the summit clash. SRH were put into bat first and didn’t really have a good outing untill Rashid Khan came out in the middle. The Afghan player struck a 10-ball 34 to take his side’s total to 174/7 in 20 overs. Later, KKR were cruising towards the total till the 10th over but the leggie once again played a crucial role in pulling back the things for SRH. The Hyderabad franchise eventually won the match in Kolkata.

Even the Matser Blaster hailed Rashid’s performance and made a post on his social media handle that said, “Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn’t hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he’s got some batting skills as well. Great guy..”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 