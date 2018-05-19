IPL 2018: PV Sindhu cheers for Sunrisers Hyderabad

PV Sindhu cheered for Sunrisers Hyderbad from the stands on Saturday. (Source: BCCI) PV Sindhu cheered for Sunrisers Hyderbad from the stands on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

India badminton star and World no 3 PV Sindhu cheered for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday when SRH took on Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league game of IPL 2018. However, this is not the first occasion that Sindhu has attended an IPL match as she was also spotted in the previous editions cheering for her home team. SRH have already qualified for the playoffs in season 11 while KKR will be hoping to eke out a win and cement their position in the top three. Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first on a track which offered true bounce. Sunrisers got off to a good start, scoring 90 runs in the first ten but subsequently lost their way towards the end of the innings. Only 11 runs came off the last 2 overs as SRH ended their innings at 172/9.

In their previous encounter against RCB, SRH had suffered a similar batting collapse to lose the tie in Bangalore. Admitting to it, Williamson had said, ” At key times towards the end, the runs didn’t come.” This has been SRH’s story in this season’s IPL where the top order has given them starts while the middle order has faltered time and again. Reflecting on his batting performance, SRH opener Shreevats Goswami said,”I was waiting for my chance, this was my fourth opportunity. I did not get to bat in my first three games. Luckily we won the toss and luckily there is DRS otherwise I would have been out in the first over. This pitch looked like it will turn, but it was a good pitch to bat on. Slower balls are holding up a bit.”

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

