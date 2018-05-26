IPL 2018: Sourav Ganguly thanks ground staff after Eden Gardens voted as best venue

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Eden Gardens, which hosted a total of 9 matches, was voted as the best venue for the 2018 season of Indian Premier League.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 26, 2018 1:41:08 pm
IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH Eden Gardens was voted as the best ground of IPL 2018 season. (File)
After the second qualifier between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Cricket Association of Bengal President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed happiness of Twitter with the stadium being voted as the best venue in IPL 2018. In a tweet, the former India captain thanked the ground staff for their contribution. “The CAB is happy to inform that Eden Gardens has once again been awarded the best venue and ground of IPL 2018,” Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

“The CAB takes this opportunity to thank all who have contributed to this success beginning with the ground staff,” the 45-year old further added.

This season, Eden Gardens went on to host nine matches of IPL 2018 after getting two bonus matches in the playoffs which were originally slated in Pune. CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya also profusely thanked in a post on his official Facebook page. “Eden Gardens is what it is because of the cricket Loving people of the state, so many thanks to them for being such a great crowd.”

Ganguly, who is regarded as one of the best batsmen of his era, and was the most successful India skipper overseas with 11 wins, took over the role as the President of CAB in 2012. In his career, he has played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. He has scored 16 Test centuries and 22 tons in 50-over cricket. He also led KKR as captain in the first season of IPL.

KKR suffered a 13-run loss to SRH and were eliminated from the tournament on Friday. SRH will face Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

