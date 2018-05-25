IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan becomes eighth player to score 4000 runs in Indian Premier League

Shikhar Dhawan has also scored more than 4900 runs in T20 cricket (including internationals). (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan has also scored more than 4900 runs in T20 cricket (including internationals). (Source: AP)

Shikhar Dhawan joined an elite list of players after becoming the eighth batsman to go past 4000 runs in the Indian Premier Leauge. Dhawan achieved the milestone in his 142nd IPL match when Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Prior to the encounter against KKR, Dhawan had scored 437 runs in 13 games. Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma are some of the names featuring on the elusive list. Incidentally, Dhawan has also scored more than 5000 runs in T20 cricket (including internationals)

Prior to the IPL, Dhawan had been in outstanding form scoring runs at will during the tour to South Africa and Sri Lanka. This resulted in a good run of form in the beginning of the IPL. Explaining the reason behind it, he said, “I enjoy playing long innings. It benefits the team, it benefits me. Trying to stretch the good form as long as possible and score big runs for as long as I can. I’ve been playing more aggressively since South Africa series and the Sri Lanka series, and not just in this IPL. So I’m just continuing with that formula, and I’m happy with it,” Dhawan said while giving insights into his batting performance.”

