IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 Live Streaming, SRH vs KKR: When and where to watch SRH vs KKR IPL qualifier

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. (Source: BCCI) Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad square-off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday evening in the second qualifier for a spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League, 2018. While KKR will be buoyed after a clinical performance against Rajasthan, Sunrisers have a lot to ponder about after suffering four consecutive defeats. However, SRH did finish top of the points table and can draw inspiration from the fact that they have beaten KKR at Eden in the early part of the league stage. Both the teams feature some of the biggest hitters of the game including the likes of Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kane Williamson, Carlos Brathwaite. Hence, a mouth-watering contest awaits us on Friday. Here is all you need to know.

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KKR Qualifier 2

When is IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. This will be the second playoff match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match being played?

IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018 qualifiers Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd