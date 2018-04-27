IPL Points Table 2018, Final Team Standings, Playoffs Scenario

Indian Premier League 2018 team standings, points, net run rate. Indian Premier League 2018 team standings, points, net run rate.

IPL 2018 Points Table: Indian Premier League season 11 Points Table is entering its fourth week. The IPL 2018 began on April 7 in Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opener. Eight teams are competing against each other in the league stage of the tournament and try to finish in the top four of the Points Table of 2018 IPL. The top four teams of the Points Table will qualify for the Play-offs while the remaining four will have to finish their tournament before the Play-offs.

IPL 2018 League stage will have the eight teams playing against 14 games each — two each against the remaining seven teams. The top four teams advancing to the play-offs will play qualifiers and eliminator. The teams that finish top two in the IPL Points Table will advance to the Qualifier 1. The winner of this match will qualify for the IPL Final. The loser will play Qualifier 2. The third and fourth placed team in the points table will play the Eliminator. The winner of this game will play Qualifier 2 while the loser will head home. The winner of Qualifier 2 will play IPL Final on May 27.

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Net Run Rate Points 1 (Q) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 14 9 5 0 +0.284 18 2 (Q) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 14 9 5 0 +0.253 18 3 (Q) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 8 6 0 -0.070 16 4 (Q) Rajasthan Royals (RR) 14 7 7 0 -0.246 14 5 Mumbai Indians (MI) 14 6 8 0 +0.317 12 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 14 6 8 0 +0.129 12 7 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 14 6 8 0 -0.502 12 8 Delhi Daredevils (DD) 14 5 9 0 -0.222 10

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of IPL and they play their home matches at the Wankhede Stadium. Last year, they beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the final by one run. Pune is not a team in the IPL anymore. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals return to the Indian Premier League after serving a two-year ban. Chennai are two-time champions of IPL while Rajasthan have won it once, the inaugural edition. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI and Delhi are the three teams which have not won a single IPL title.

