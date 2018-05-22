IPL 2018 Highlights Qualifier 1 SRH vs CSK: CSK Reach IPL Final

IPL 2018 Highlights Qualifier 1 SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings are into their seventh IPL Final after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets. Faf du Plessis scored 67* and single-handedly took the team into the final. CSK were wobbling in the chase and were in danger of not reaching the final on Tuesday but Faf chased down the 140-run target with a six. CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and could never get going in the chase. Rashid Khan from SRH was the chief destroyer as he gave only 11 runs for his 2 wickets. Faf du Plessis, however, is keeping CSK in the chase. The winner will reach the IPL Final. CSK won the toss and elected to bowl and the bowlers did a great job as SRH could not recover from the bad start and lost regular wickets. Their scoring rate fell below six in the second half of the innings. Carlos Brathwaite made 43 runs from 29 balls to help CSK recover and post 139 for 7 in 20 overs. (IPL 2018 Home | News | Stats | SRH vs CSK Full Scorecard)
Indian Premier League, 2018Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16 June 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad 139/7 (20.0)
Chennai Super Kings 140/8 (19.1)
Match Ended ( Day - Qualifier 1 ) Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
Chennai Super Kings have had a batting order filled with match winners and that has at times covered up for the faults in the bowling. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a lethal bowling attack but have need captain Kane Williamson to anchor an innings in almost every match they have played. Having to depend on one of the best batsmen in the world is not exactly a bad position to be in but the lack of a genuine backup to Williamson's calmness is something that CSK will be looking to exploit. But they also know that, once settled, Williamson is almost impossible to dismiss before he does enough damage that dismissing him becomes a futile exercise. This match hence might boil down to which bowling attack does better.
It was pure masterclass from Faf du Plessis. He structured the chase and then he finished the game in style. CSK are into the final one more time. CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 Report
Faf du Plessis remains unbeaten on 67*! He has single-handedly taken CSK into their seventh IPL final. SRH players are stunned on the field. They all are still trying to comprehend what just happened
Faf du Plessis sends the first ball of the final over for a six and it's all over. CSK are into the finals for a record seventh time! Right in the slot for Faf and he sends it straight back. He raises his arms in joy!
Shardul Thakur has hit the final ball of the 19th over for a four! CSK need just six runs from six balls! What an innings from Thakur. He is 15* off 5. Faf on strike to Bhuvneshwar
Shardul Thakur was on strike with CSK needing 23 off 12 balls! Kaul with a knuckle ball which takes the outside edge, past the keeper for four! Then it is the inside edge and that is also four! CSK need 15 off 10
Rashid Khan with a stunning pick up and throw before losing his balance! Harbhajan cannot run two on that! He is run out as Brathwaite collects and removes the bails.
Faf du Plessis with a four and a six to reach his half-century! More importantly, he takes CSK closer to the final! Stunning shots. Can he do more of this
What a spell from Rashid Khan. He has finished with 2 wickets for only 11 runs from his four overs. CSK have seen him off. They need 47 runs from 24 balls with 43 wickets in hand
Faf du Plessis survives on review! Rashid Khan had Du Plessis LBW and the umpire had given him out. But Faf reviewed and it and the only question was if the ball was missing the leg-stump. It was indeed missing leg
Carlos Brathwaite runs in from the boundary and dives forward to pull off a stunning low catch! Deepak Chahar is gone. CSK are in deep trouble here. Faf du Plessis the only hope now
Chennai Super Kings are 80 for the loss of six wickets after 14 overs. Strategic timeout in the chase. They need 60 runs from 36 balls at 10 runs per over
Sandeep Sharma returns to remove Ravindra Jadeja. A slower one from Sandeep and Jadeja is early into the shot. He is defending it and checks it at the last moment. Caught and bowled
Rashid Khan is making life difficult for CSK! Dwayne Bravo is gone as he is caught in the slips. Half of the CSK team is back in the hut. SRH on top in Mumbai
Rashid Khan has been magnificent once again. Only two runs from his second over and CSK are 50 for the loss of four wickets. They need 90 more runs from 60 balls
First of the two strategic timeout in the CSK innings. They are 48 for the loss of four wickets after nine overs. They still need 92 more runs from 66 balls
Rashid Khan has bowled MS Dhoni with a wrong'un! The CSK captain fails to pick it and it is through the gate and rattles the stumps.
Chennai Super Kings had SRH on the ropes during their powerplay and now they are also caught in the same situation. After 6 overs, CSK are 33 for the loss of three wickets chasing 140
Two in two for Kaul! He is pumped and so is Williamson. What a delivery to probably one of the best batsmen of IPL 2018. Kaul has shattered Rayudu's stumps. SRH on top here
Suresh Raina bowled around his legs! Siddarth Kaul has removed the big man Raina. Kept the leg-stump line and Raina was hoping short ball but it is length and Raina has moved across a lot. Bowled!
Suresh Raina welcomes Sandeep Sharma into the attack with three consecutive boudanries in the second over. Top shots from the left-hander!
Stunning start from Bhuvneshwar! He angles one into Watson that moves away after pitching and it a bit high as well. Watson plays for the line and gets the outside edge. First wicket falls
Kane Williamson and his team are in a huddle at the bourdary ropes. They have 139 runs to bowl at. CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis are coming out to bat in the middle
20 runs from the final over and Sunrisers Hyderabad finish with 139 for the loss of seven wickets. Brathwaite has 18 off them. Brilliant batting from him. SRH will be happy after a disastrous start.
Lungi Ngidi with a great over and just three runs off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 119 for the loss of six wickets. Shardul Thakur will bowl the final over.
Brathwaite begins the 18th over with two big sixes! Thakur bowls the first ball right in the block and Brathwaite clears the front leg to send it over square-leg. Second is a powerful pull over mid-wicket
Sunrisers Hyderabad have four overs left now. They are 92 for the loss of six wickets. How many more can they score here? Bravo to finish off
DWAYNE BRAVO PULLS OFF A STUNNING RETURN CATCH! Pathan gets a mistimed shot and it goes back to Bravo. It is low and Bravo bends quickly to take it one-handed
What a spell from Ravindra Jadeja! Completely dominated the bowling in Mumbai. He finishes with 4-0-13-1 in the match. Dhoni would be extremely happy with this
Sunrisers Hyderabad are scoring at a rate of below six runs per over. After 13 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 75 for the loss of five wickets. Jadeja to continue
Gone! Jadeja build a lot of pressure with dot balls and has now been rewarded for it. Pandey gives a very easy return catch and Jadeja accepts. SRH sink more
Just the three runs off the Jadeja over and Sunrisers Hyderabad are really struggling in this match! Hyderabad are 64 for the loss of four wickets against CSK
Nine overs gone and Chennai Super Kings will be very happy with this situation. SRH are 61 for the loss of four wickets after nine overs. First of the two timeouts
Another batsman strangled down the leg side! Bravo cramps Shakib for room and he tries to pull the delivery. He has no feet movement and gloves it to MS Dhoni behind the stumps.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are 47 for the loss of three wickets after 6 overs. Fielding restrictions are over in Mumbai. We will see some spin now from CSK
Shardul Thakur removes Kane Williamson caught behind! Horrible start from SRH here. He tries to pull the delivery down the leg side and has played the shot very early. Only a faint edge off the gloves. Dhoni is delighted and so is Thakur
Ngidi with a good low catch to pick the wicket of Goswami! Ngidi cramped Goswami for room and the pull was very weak. The ball loops and Ngidi takes the catch
10 runs from the third over and Sunrisers Hyderabad are 28 for the loss of one wicket. Lungi Ngidi will continue to bowl. Fourth over coming up now
Chahar took a wicket off the first ball but then gives three consecutive fours on the final three deliveries! A mixed start for both the teams. SRH are 13 for 1 after one over
What a start for Deepak Chahar and CSK! First ball outside off and Dhawan tries to hit it too hard. Bottom edge back onto the stumps and he is bowled!
SRH Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Sreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma