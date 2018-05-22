IPL 2018 Highlights Qualifier 1 SRH vs CSK: CSK Reach IPL Final

IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 SRH vs CSK: CSK reached their seventh IPL final. (BCCI Photo) IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 SRH vs CSK: CSK reached their seventh IPL final. (BCCI Photo)

IPL 2018 Highlights Qualifier 1 SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings are into their seventh IPL Final after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets. Faf du Plessis scored 67* and single-handedly took the team into the final. CSK were wobbling in the chase and were in danger of not reaching the final on Tuesday but Faf chased down the 140-run target with a six. CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and could never get going in the chase. Rashid Khan from SRH was the chief destroyer as he gave only 11 runs for his 2 wickets. Faf du Plessis, however, is keeping CSK in the chase. The winner will reach the IPL Final. CSK won the toss and elected to bowl and the bowlers did a great job as SRH could not recover from the bad start and lost regular wickets. Their scoring rate fell below six in the second half of the innings. Carlos Brathwaite made 43 runs from 29 balls to help CSK recover and post 139 for 7 in 20 overs. (IPL 2018 Home | News | Stats | SRH vs CSK Full Scorecard)