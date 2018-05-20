IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders win by five wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders win by five wickets and 2 balls to spare, courtesy of a comprehensive performance by the purple brigade. Chasing 173 on a tricky surface was always going to be tricky but a composed batting performance at the top order by Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa ensured that KKR gets over the line without any hiccups. Earlier, batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 172/9. The hosts lost four wickets in the last over and could only make 11 runs in the last two overs. SRH collapsed after the wickets of Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a half-century. While SRH were already through, this win guarantees a spot in the playoffs for KKR. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are third on the points table with 16 points.
Indian Premier League, 2018Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 18 June 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad 172/9 (20.0)
vs
Kolkata Knight Riders 173/5 (19.4)
Match Ended ( Day - Match 54 ) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Highlights
Sunrisers Hyderabad have slacked off since they were confirmed as the first team to be through to the knockouts this season. They have lost their last two matches on the bounce against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kolkata Knight Riders would be hoping that they are able to take advantage of this low patch that SRh are in and confirm a third spot finish with a win here. If they do so, they will only be the second team this season to have beaten SRH in Hyderabad.
Andre Russell is out for 4. Slower delivery by Siddarth Kaul outfoxes the big Jamaican. He lofts the big way into the air and Manish Pandey has a safe pair of hands. KKR-160/4, still need 13 in 14 balls.
A high bouncer by Carlos Brathwaite induces the hook-shot by Robin Uthappa. He fails to connect it properly and a leading edge is taken by the keeper- Shreevats Goswami. Uthappa can't finish the job. KKR-149/3
15 runs have come off the last over and KKR are on course for a victory. This match is theirs to lose. After 16 overs, KKR- 147/2. 26 runs needed off 24 balls
With 132 runs on the board, Kolkata Knight Riders have ensured that their net run-rate will be above Rajasthan Royals. Dinesh Karthik and Robi Uthappa are at the crease and taking the game away from SRH.
After scoring a fine half-century, Chris Lynn departs against the run of play. Another fine catch on the boundary ropes by Manish Pandey. Lynn is out for 55, KKR- 119/2.
Chris Lynn registers a total of 400 runs in Indian Premier League this season. Lynn and Uthappa build a steady 33-run stand. Rashid is back for the 9th over.
At the end of PowerPlay, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 66 after the loss of 1 wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR's 66/1 is the Highest powerplay score posted by any side against table-toppers SRH this season.
SRH find the breakthrough as they claim the first wicket after KKR brought up their fastest 50. Narine walks back in disappointment as Manish Pandey takes the catch off the 4th delivery. Robin Uthappa comes in at No. 3
Chris Lynn smashes a six and two fours in the last over to kickstart KKR innings. 11 runs from the over by Kaul with 2 boundaries, one single and 3 dots.
Good start by KKR, who are making the most of the powerplay as they post 20 off the 2nd over by Sandeep Sharma.
Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine begin the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. Bhuvneshwar with the ball
Hyderabad finish at 172/9 in 20.0 overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs without scoring anything. Four wickets fell in the last over. Do you think SRH will be able to defend their total?
KKR claim wickets in succession as Rashid Khan departs way too soon without scoring anything.
Shakib Al Hasan walks back to the dugout after scoring 10(7). SRH are 172/7 in 19.4 overs.
Manish Pandey has to go back off the first delivery of the over as Rinku Singh takes a stunning catch. Rashid Khan is in at No.8
Carlos Brathwaite walks back to the dugout in the first delivery of the over by Russell after scoring 3(4). Shakib joins Manish in the middle. Once again, two former KKR players at the crease. SRH are 161/5 in 18.1 overs.
Manish Pandey gets a boundary sending the 4th delivery to deep mid-wicket from the 4th delivery of the over by Prasidh.
Former KKR player Yusuf Pathan walks back to the dugout after scoring 2(4), c Robin Uthappa b Sunil Narine, who has now picked up a total of 16 wickets this season, joint most for a spinner. SRH are147/4 in 16.2 overs.
Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu is enjoying the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The badminton player is supporting the home team Hyderabad
Shikhar Dhawan walks back to the dugout after scoring 50(39) for Sunrisers, lbw b Prasidh Krishna. SRH are 141/3 in 15.1 overs. Yusuf Pathan walks into the crease to join Manish Pandey
Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 32nd half-century in IPL from 38 balls. SRH are 132/2 in 13.5 overs.
Kane Williamson fails to complete his half-century, walks back to the dugout after scoring 36(17) for Sunrisers, c Andre Russell b Javon Searles. SRH are 127/2 in 12.5 overs.
Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan are looking dangerous in the middle. KKR need to break this partnership if they want to win this one.
Sunrisers Hyderabad bring up their 100 in 10.5 overs after the loss of 1 wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. Will Sunrisers be able to beat their highest score of 209/3?
Kuldeep Yadav gets the first wicket for Kolkata! Goswami holes out in the deep
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be very happy with this start! Dhawan and Goswami have taken the attack to the Kolkata bowlers. After the powerplay, SRH 60 for no loss
Sunil Narine is introduced in the fourth over and SRH could only take four runs from the over. They are 40 for no loss after 4 overs
Goswami with a six over covers, then a four and a four to end the over. 20 runs off the Russell over. What a start this for SRH. They are 36 for no loss after 3 overs
Russell and KKR are appealing for a catch and umpire thinks Goswami is has knicked it! The call hit Goswami's helmet before scooping up. Goswami reviews. There is only helmet involved. Goswami with a good review
First over yielded only five runs but Dhawan takes 11 from the second over. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 16 for no loss after two overs. Russell to bowl
Shikhar Dhawan and Sreevats Goswami are opening the batting for SRH. Nitish Rana has the ball in hand. Dhawan with a cover drive to get the innings underway with a four!
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, JPR Scantlebury-Searles, Kuldeep Yadav, M Prasidh Krishna
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Sreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Hyderabad. Williamson thinks this is a true wicket and will not see much of a difference here
Overall: Matches – 13, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 5, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 8
Mumbai Indians currently have the best run rate among the four teams that are level on points and vying for the final two playoff spots. Here is what you can expect from the game.
Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis had weighed in with his thoughts yesterday. The South African great said that this is a "must-win game and the team needs to put up a competitive performance to make it to the playoffs.”
The first match of the day and the four-part scramble for the final two knockout spots is between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (LIVE). Now those who have followed RCB would have noticed that Umesh Yadav has done better this season than what he has been able to accomplish in previous seasons. How is that happening, you may wonder. South Africa's performance analyst and a Level III coach Prasanna Agoram has analysed this topic in his weekly dispatch.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi