IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders win by five wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson, right, and Shikhar Dhawan, walk off the field after beating Delhi (Source: AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have slacked off since they were confirmed as the first team to be through to the knockouts this season. They have lost their last two matches on the bounce against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kolkata Knight Riders would be hoping that they are able to take advantage of this low patch that SRh are in and confirm a third spot finish with a win here. If they do so, they will only be the second team this season to have beaten SRH in Hyderabad.