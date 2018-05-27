Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to register final berth

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal spot bfor themselves in the final scheduled to be played on Sunday

By: Sports Desk | Kolkata | Updated: May 27, 2018 2:58:50 pm
IPL 2018 Live Score, SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders have won four games in a row. (Source: BCCI)

IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR : In spite of finishing on the top of the table, the pressure will be on Sunrisers Hyderabad as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2018 season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The side led by Kane Williamson has suffered four consecutive defeats in a row and will have a second shot at entering the final, as they lost the first Qualifying match against Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, KKR are flying high on confidence with four straight wins, and have started to click as a team. The home crowd advantage will further play a huge role in the do-or-die game as the two teams clash against each other to fight for a spot in the final. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at Eden Gardens in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League. SRH vs KKR LIVE

Indian Premier League, 2018Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 June 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad 174/7 (20.0)

vs

Kolkata Knight Riders 161/9 (20.0)

Match Ended ( Day - Qualifier 2 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs

Full Scorecard

Live Blog

IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 from Kolkata

18:24 (IST) 25 May 2018
FOLLOW MATCH LIVE!

That concludes our pre-match coverage of the Qualifier 2 from Eden Gardens. You can follow live action in SRH vs KKR here.

18:05 (IST) 25 May 2018
Teams reach the stadium

SRH and KKR have made their way to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the crucial contest. 

16:21 (IST) 25 May 2018
Kane Williamson - Orange Cap holder

Kane Williamson surpassed Rishabh Pant to become the holder of Orange Cap. He currently leads the table with 685 runs and is one run ahead of Pant. Dinesh Karthik is KKR's highest run scorer this season with 438 runs this season. He is currently in the 10th position in the Orange Cap list. CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL LIST

15:39 (IST) 25 May 2018
Chris Lynn vs Shakib Al Hasan

Chris Lynn's weakness has emerged this season - spin. The KKR batsman is extremely strong against the pace attack but the spin has been Achille's hail. His track record against SRH's Shakib Al Hasan has been particularly poor and this could turn out to be a stiff a good contest tonight.

15:00 (IST) 25 May 2018
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy!

Kolkata Knight Riders players, before the all-important match, went for a swim and have a relaxed time. Several big KKR players were seen in the pool. 

14:27 (IST) 25 May 2018
Predicted XI

Here are the predicted 11 of the SRH vs KKR match

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

14:10 (IST) 25 May 2018
SRH Key Player

Sunrisers Hyderabad will largely be dependent on skipper Kane Williamson, who is the current holder of Orange Cap. He has led the side beautifully this season and has been the man who has held the team together. The New Zealand international has been in supreme touch. 

13:19 (IST) 25 May 2018
KKR - Key Player

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik is in supreme form at the moment, with the batsman scoring two fifties and taking his side to victory. His captaincy and decision making has also improved as the series has progressed. Sunrisers Hyderabad need to be cautious about him, as he can tilt the match in his side's favour. 

12:58 (IST) 25 May 2018
Chennai Super Kings already in the final

Returning to Indian Premier League after 2 years, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings entered the final for the 7th time after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier by 2 wickets. CSK will take on the winner of SRH vs KKR. Who will enter the final?

11:58 (IST) 25 May 2018
SRH vs KKR Qualifier 2 Live

The end is near - and tonight is the big battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to decide which team will square off against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the IPL 2018 season. KKR are four on four on the positive side of things. But Sunrisers Hyderabad are on exactly the opposite side of the spectrum, losing four on four. Skipper Kane Williamson will look to get things correct for Sunrisers and ensure they do not miss out on a chance to enter the final.

IPL 2018 Live Score, SRH vs KKR IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KKR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost four games in a row. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson will feel that his side is stepping up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 as the underdogs. Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high on confidence after winning four straight matches, and also the home crowd advantage will benefit them in the crucial game. Williamson's SRH appears to be running out of steam, and the side has not been able to deliver the best performances either with the ball or the bat. The selection of playing XI for SRH will be crucial as the conditions are likely to play a major hand in deciding tonight's winner. SRH skipper will look to back himself with the bat, being the holder of the Orange Cap at the moment.

