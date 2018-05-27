Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to register final berth

IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders have won four games in a row. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders have won four games in a row. (Source: BCCI)

IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR : In spite of finishing on the top of the table, the pressure will be on Sunrisers Hyderabad as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2018 season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The side led by Kane Williamson has suffered four consecutive defeats in a row and will have a second shot at entering the final, as they lost the first Qualifying match against Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, KKR are flying high on confidence with four straight wins, and have started to click as a team. The home crowd advantage will further play a huge role in the do-or-die game as the two teams clash against each other to fight for a spot in the final. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at Eden Gardens in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League. SRH vs KKR LIVE