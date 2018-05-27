Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to register final berth

IPL 2018 SRH vs KKR : In spite of finishing on the top of the table, the pressure will be on Sunrisers Hyderabad as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2018 season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The side led by Kane Williamson has suffered four consecutive defeats in a row and will have a second shot at entering the final, as they lost the first Qualifying match against Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, KKR are flying high on confidence with four straight wins, and have started to click as a team. The home crowd advantage will further play a huge role in the do-or-die game as the two teams clash against each other to fight for a spot in the final. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at Eden Gardens in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League. SRH vs KKR LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2018Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 June 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad 174/7 (20.0)
Kolkata Knight Riders 161/9 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day - Qualifier 2 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson will feel that his side is stepping up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 as the underdogs. Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high on confidence after winning four straight matches, and also the home crowd advantage will benefit them in the crucial game. Williamson's SRH appears to be running out of steam, and the side has not been able to deliver the best performances either with the ball or the bat. The selection of playing XI for SRH will be crucial as the conditions are likely to play a major hand in deciding tonight's winner. SRH skipper will look to back himself with the bat, being the holder of the Orange Cap at the moment.
That concludes our pre-match coverage of the Qualifier 2 from Eden Gardens. You can follow live action in SRH vs KKR here.
SRH and KKR have made their way to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the crucial contest.
Kane Williamson surpassed Rishabh Pant to become the holder of Orange Cap. He currently leads the table with 685 runs and is one run ahead of Pant. Dinesh Karthik is KKR's highest run scorer this season with 438 runs this season. He is currently in the 10th position in the Orange Cap list. CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL LIST
Chris Lynn's weakness has emerged this season - spin. The KKR batsman is extremely strong against the pace attack but the spin has been Achille's hail. His track record against SRH's Shakib Al Hasan has been particularly poor and this could turn out to be a stiff a good contest tonight.
Kolkata Knight Riders players, before the all-important match, went for a swim and have a relaxed time. Several big KKR players were seen in the pool.
Here are the predicted 11 of the SRH vs KKR match
Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Sunrisers Hyderabad will largely be dependent on skipper Kane Williamson, who is the current holder of Orange Cap. He has led the side beautifully this season and has been the man who has held the team together. The New Zealand international has been in supreme touch.
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik is in supreme form at the moment, with the batsman scoring two fifties and taking his side to victory. His captaincy and decision making has also improved as the series has progressed. Sunrisers Hyderabad need to be cautious about him, as he can tilt the match in his side's favour.
Returning to Indian Premier League after 2 years, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings entered the final for the 7th time after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier by 2 wickets. CSK will take on the winner of SRH vs KKR. Who will enter the final?
The end is near - and tonight is the big battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to decide which team will square off against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the IPL 2018 season. KKR are four on four on the positive side of things. But Sunrisers Hyderabad are on exactly the opposite side of the spectrum, losing four on four. Skipper Kane Williamson will look to get things correct for Sunrisers and ensure they do not miss out on a chance to enter the final.