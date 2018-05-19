IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs

IPL 2018 Live Score, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals need a win. (Source: BCCI)

For Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, it is simply a do-or-die encounter. The team that wins the match will almost seal a playoff spot for themselves. On the other hand, the losing side will have to bid farewell to the tournament. Rajasthan Royals track record in home games has been impressive this season. In last four games, they have won three at home, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane will hope that his side can once again make the most of the home ground advantage against a RCB side that are flying high on confidence at the moment. Jos Buttler has gone back to England and will miss out on the match - a fact that might hurt RR. Buttler has been in a terrific form in the past four games. RCB will feel much more confident with their bowling line up in Buttler's absence.