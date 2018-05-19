IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs

IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals remain in contention of Indian Premier League Play-offs after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs in Jaipur on Saturday. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (4/16) claimed crucial wickets of AB de Villiers (53) and Parthiv Patel (33) to bowl his side to a win against now-eliminated Virat Kohli’s side. Mandeep Singh (3) was stumped by Heinrich Klaasen while Moeen Ali was caught off his own bowling, as RCB tumbled from 75/1 to 134 all-out after Rajasthan posted 164/5. RR are are now fourth in the standings on 14 points, but could still miss out on Play-offs with Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab still to play their final group games. (IPL 2018 Home | Points Table | RR vs RCB Full Scorecard)
Indian Premier League, 2018Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 18 June 2018
Rajasthan Royals 164/5 (20.0)
Royal Challengers Bangalore 134 (19.2)
Match Ended ( Day - Match 53 ) Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs
Live Blog
IPL 2018 RR vs RCB Match 53: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League from Jaipur
For Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, it is simply a do-or-die encounter. The team that wins the match will almost seal a playoff spot for themselves. On the other hand, the losing side will have to bid farewell to the tournament. Rajasthan Royals track record in home games has been impressive this season. In last four games, they have won three at home, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane will hope that his side can once again make the most of the home ground advantage against a RCB side that are flying high on confidence at the moment. Jos Buttler has gone back to England and will miss out on the match - a fact that might hurt RR. Buttler has been in a terrific form in the past four games. RCB will feel much more confident with their bowling line up in Buttler's absence.
And it's all over. Great catch by Gowtham as Mohammed Siraj gets out at 14(12). c Krishnappa Gowtham b Jaydev Unadkat. AB de Villiers scored 53(35) but failed to help his side to victory with Shreyas Gopal taking 4 wickets for 16 runs.
That's out! RR are closing in on a victory as Southee departs after smart delivery by Unadkat and Gowtham making no mistake with the catch. RCB are 128/9 in 18.0 overs.
If Royal Challengers Bangalore lose, it will be the end of their campaign while Rajasthan Royals will need to wait for other results to see their fate.
Gone too soon! Umesh Yadav departs without scoring anything at 0(1), b Ben Laughlin. RCB: 108/8 in 15.2 overs. The Rajasthan bowlers are on a roll.
Sarfaraz Khan departs after scoring 7(8) as he was trying to run the ball towards the third man. Klaasen takes a good catch. The Rajasthan spinners are running through the RCB batsmen and have taken 7 wickets so far.
Virat Kohli's side bring up their 100 in 13.3 overs after losing 6 wickets against Rajasthan Royals, who are following the mantra of spin to win, in Aakash Chopra's words.
This is a huge wicket! Gopal gets his 4th wicket as AB de Villiers departs after scoring 53(35) for RCB, st Heinrich Klaasen. Skipper Virat Kohli looks shocked as RCB are 98/6 in 12.4 overs.
Colin de Grandhomme is caught at slip, departs after scoring 2(3) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, c Ajinkya Rahane b Ish Sodhi. It was a classic leg spin dismissal. RCB are 96/5 in 12.0 overs.
AB de Villiers completes his 28th fifty in Indian Premier League from 32 balls. This is his sixth half-century this IPL season. RCB are 94/4 in 11.3 overs.
Moeen Ali is gone for 1 as leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal strikes early. It was the wrong-un and the left-hander fails to pick it up and the ball loops back staight to the bowler. RCB loose two wickets in one over. 77/3 after 9 ovs.
Just when it seemed like Royal Challengers were gaining momentum, they receive a setback as Parthiv Patel is dismissed for 33 off 31 balls by Shreyas Gopal. RR are 75/2 in 8.3 overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered an early setback as skipper Virat Kohli is out for 4. Krishnappa Gowtham is delighted with the wicket! Massive blow for RCB, who are looking for a spot in the playoffs.
Rajasthan Royals reach 164/5 with 15 runs in the final over. K Gowthamm was run out on 14 in the final ball. RCB need 165 to win in 20 overs.
Heinrich Klaasen is gone after firing 12 runs in the over. Mohammed Siraj gets the wicket. RR are 149/4 and this will bring a new batsman in the middle in the final over. Solid display of batting performance from the South African batsman.
Yuzvendra Chahal has finished his quota of four overs in this match. It has been economical bowling effort from him. Even though he did not take wickets, he just gave 26 runs in his 4 overs. For a leg spinner in T20, this is impressive stuff.
A six from Rahul Tripathi in Moeen Ali's over takes Rajasthan Royals to 113/3 in 15 overs. There are still 5 overs to go and Klaasen and Tripathi are in the middle. The duo can add 50-60 runs in the next 5 overs. But the two need to start firing now, as every dot ball will put more pressure on them.
Umesh Yadav has finished his quota of four overs in this match and he recorded figures of 24/3 in the match. This takes his total wickets tally to 20 wickets. He is still second in the Purple Cap list, four behind KXIP's Andrew Tye.
Heinrich Klaasen defends on the hat-trick ball and so far, there has been no hat-tricks this season. But this has been sensational stuff from Yadav. He may give away a few runs, but he has consistently contributed to the team with wickets.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Umesh Yadav is on a hat-trick! He strikes two in two as he dismisses Sanju Samson in the first ball! His third wicket in the match. He has really grown this season and is putting his name forward for the England tour. RR 101/3
Umesh Yadav has struck again and the skipper Ajinkya Rahane ihas to make the long walk back to the pavilion. He departs on 33, and a huge blow to RR. RR 101/2. This partnership failed to reach the 100-run mark.
Rajasthan Royals have reached the 100-run mark and it has taken them 13 overs to get here. This partnership has now reached 99 runs together.
Rahul Tripathi has completed his 3rd IPL fifty, and he reaches the milestone in just 38 balls. This has been a terrific innings from the youngster on the big stage, and he has shown his mettle on the do-or-die stage.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Rajasthan Royals are 74/1 after 10 overs. RCB bowlers have done well to keep a hold on the run rate, in spite of the terrific form of Rahul Tripathi and AJinkya Raahne, who have smashed some glorious boundaries. The pitch looks slightly slower than anticipated, and RR will hope that they can find a new gear in the latter half of the innings.
Rajasthan Royals are playing with a run rate of 7. The surface is really good for batting and Ajinkya Rahane will be looking at a higher target. Tripathi and Rahane have spent a long time in the middle and now they need to find a new gear.
Rajasthan Royals have now reached 50/1 and it took them 7 overs to reach the mark. They still have plenty of overs remaining and big hitters to come up. But Rahane and Tripathi need to move on and start increasing the run rate.
Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane have settled Rajasthan Royals after the early dismissal of Jofra Archer, with the former doing most of the hitting. He smacked Yuzvendra Chahal for a couple of boundaries in the 6th over. RR 45/1 at the end of powerplay.
Only five overs have been bowled so far, and already AB de Villiers has shown his energy on the field. He saved a boundary in the first over, and now saved another one when Rahul Tripathi smacked Tim Southee with a straight drive. His energy on the field is just commendable!
Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi have smacked Umesh Yadav for three boundaries in the fourth over and this will release the pressure after the early wicket. The shackles are being broken and RR are looking to settle down after a slow start. RR are 25/1 in 4 overs.
And here we have the first six of the match. Moeen Ali bowls a short delivery and Rahul Tripathi slog sweeps it for a six on the leg side. This will build his confidence and will ease the pressure off Rajasthan Royals.
Jofra Archer is GONE on the third ball and Umesh Yadav strikes once again in his first over. The experiment has completely failed for RR and they have suffered a major blow. This will completely affect their batting order now. Huge mistake. RR 2/1
Rahul Tripathi and Jofra Archer to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals! This is surprising! Why will you not send Darcy Short to open? Archer has never opened before, not even in Big Bash League. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Three changes for Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes is out and in comes Heinrich Klaasen and Ben Laughlin. Shreyas Gopal also included in place of Anureet Singh.
Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Ben Laughlin, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat
RCB are playing the same starting XI they did in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. No changes.
RCB playing XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first as well. They don't have Jos and Stokes. So, we wanted to put them in first. It is important to find the right balance. We have done decently well in the last three games
Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first!
Ajinkya Rahane: I think the wicket looks very dry. Looking forward to bat here. I think it is important to start well. It is important game for both teams. We will definitely miss them. It is important for us to do well as a team.
Graeme Smith assesses the pitch and he reckons the team to win the toss should bat first. He said that the outfield is looking lush and will be a fast one. He added that the wicket looks dry due to the sun, and the groundsmen have tried to retain as much moisture as they can.
Graeme Smith assesses the pitch and he reckons the team to win the toss should bat first. He said that the outfield is looking lush and will be a fast one. He added that the wicket looks dry due to the sun, and the groundsmen have tried to retain as much moisture as they can.
We are about to go ahead with the toss in 45 minutes. With each passing minute, the anticipation for this big clash is increasing. This almost feels like a final- who will triumph? The side that wins the toss will have a massive advantage.
Honestly, Jos Buttler. The only problem is, he is not playing. He has been the sole reason for RR is still surviving in the tournament. He won three games for the side on the trot, and also scored five consecutive fifties. But with the Test match call up, he is gone back to England. In his absence, Darcy Short and Heinrich Klaasen needs to take the charge with the bat. Allrounder Jofra Archer also needs to show that he can bat - he did so in the Big Bash.
In Karnataka, BJP Chief Minister candidate BS Yeddyurappa will undergo a floor test to prove his majority at 4 pm. At the same time, Virat Kohli will undergo a floor test of his own. The RCB skipper received a fair bit of criticism with his side struggling in the initial stages of the tournament. Can he save RCB from elimination and restore the faith in his fans?