Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs, play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier

IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. (BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals have seen its shares of ups-and-downs throughout the season of IPL 2018 season. With some brilliant performances from Jos Buttler, who scored five fifties in a row, RR picked up a string of victories in the latter half of the tournament. But now, entering into the playoffs, Buttler and Ben Stokes will no longer be a part of the squad, as they have returned to England for the Test series against Pakistan. RR defeated RCB convincingly to enter the playoffs, without Buttler and Stokes, which will boost their confidence and proved that they can perform without the two players in the team. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will hope his side can pull off a similar performance once again in the do-or-die game against KKR and save themselves from elimination.