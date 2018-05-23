Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs, play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier

IPL 2018 KKR vs RR Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Rajasthan Royals at 144/5 to win the eliminator by 25 runs in Kolkata. Chasing 170, RR were in control with Sanju Samson and captain Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. Samson went on to score 50 while Rahane scored 46. But the Rajasthan franchise lost wickets in quick succession and eventually lost the match to get eliminated. Earlier, KKR rode on skipper Dinesh Karthik’s half-century to score 169/7 in 20 overs. They will now play SRH in the second qualifier on Friday.
Indian Premier League, 2018Eden Gardens, Kolkata 18 June 2018
Kolkata Knight Riders 169/7 (20.0)
Rajasthan Royals 144/4 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day - Eliminator ) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
Rajasthan Royals have seen its shares of ups-and-downs throughout the season of IPL 2018 season. With some brilliant performances from Jos Buttler, who scored five fifties in a row, RR picked up a string of victories in the latter half of the tournament. But now, entering into the playoffs, Buttler and Ben Stokes will no longer be a part of the squad, as they have returned to England for the Test series against Pakistan. RR defeated RCB convincingly to enter the playoffs, without Buttler and Stokes, which will boost their confidence and proved that they can perform without the two players in the team. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will hope his side can pull off a similar performance once again in the do-or-die game against KKR and save themselves from elimination.
Kolkata Knight Riders defended a target of 170 to beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs in the eliminator match. "It was an important game for us and wicket of Ajju bhai (Rahane) was important. Was a slow wicket and was gripping. Later, it was good to bat on. We started well but couldn't get early wickets. Wicket of Rahane was the turning point," Kuldeep said after the match.
Prasidh has been phenomenal in this over. He scalps a wicket on the last delivery and KKR have the fourth wicket. Rajasthan are struggling as they need 40 off the last two
Sanju Samson is gone after scoring a half-century. This is an important wicket for Piyush Chawla as well as Kolkata Knight Riders. RR are 1266/3 and they need 44 off 18
Klaasen goes for a reverse sweep and gets a boundary for himself and the team. This is surely an important one for Rajasthan Royals. They have been clinical in the chase so far but still need 51 off 24.
Kuldeep Yadav removes Rahane! First ball after the timeout and there is the wicket. Slower from Kuldeep and Rahane tries to sweep, hits the toe end of the bat and a simple return catch to Kuldeep
Rajasthan Royals have reached 109 for the loss of one wicket after 14 overs. There is the second strategic timeout. Royals need 61 more runs from 36 balls. Rahane and Samson going strong
Rajasthan Royals in complete control of the chase! They need 80 off 54 balls with 9 wickets in hand with Rahane and Samson at the crease now
Rajasthan continue their good run in this chase! After nine overs, they are 74 for the loss of one wicket. Rahane is still going great. Can KKR pull things back here?
Kolkata Knight Riders have one wicket in the powerplay but Rajasthan Royals have had a good start. They are 51 for the loss of a wicket. Rahane and Samson are the two batsmen
Piyush Chawla gets the first wicket for Kolkata! He has Rahul Tripathi caught and bowled and it is once again a leg-spinner doing it. A googly to Tripathi and he has not picked it up. Checks his shot and there is an easy return catch
Tripathi hit two massive sixes off Narine and then Narine appealed for a LBW. Umpire said there is an inside edge but KKR review. There was a big inside edge!
Tripathi was given out by the umpire off Chawla but then he review it. There was big doubt if it was going to hit the wickets. Reviews show it would have missed the wicket
Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi are the two openers for Rajasthan Royals. RR have a very good chance of winning this of they can begin well. Target is 170
Andre Russell with a top innings and remains unbeaten on 49 off 25 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders recover to post 169 for the loss of seven wickets. Dinesh Karthik also scored a half-century
Andre Russell with a magnificent innings so far! He is already on 39* off 20 balls. Kolkata are 159 for the loss of six wickets. Can Laughlin finish with a good final over?
Dinesh Karthik has been brilliant but he has to go. Laughlin gets him first ball. Mistimed a shot and it has gone high up in the air. Rahane takes a good catch at covers!
19 runs from the Unadkat over with two sixes and a four there. Rajasthan need to finish this on a high and not go for runs. Ben Laughlin to bowl now
Dinesh Karthik has scored his 16th IPL fifty! What an innings this has been and he has led KKR's recovery with it. He has got a top edge and that has gone over the keeper's head for a six
Kolkata Knight Riders have done well to recover after the poor start. They are 116 for the loss of five wickets after 16 overs. Russell and Karthik are the two batsmen
A second bouncer of the over and Archer has given a no-ball. It is a free-hit for Russell. He gets a length ball and he has smoked it over midwicket for a six. Off the mark
Jofra Archer returns to remove Shubman Gill! He was trying one too many there and is caught behind. The previous delivery was short and wide which was cut. This one is into Gill and there is extra bounce on this. Caught behind
Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik take 20 runs from the 14th over and bring up KKR's 100. Gill targeting the spinners. Karthik with a brilliant shot as well.
Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik have played the rebuilding part here. Rajasthan bowlers have still done a great job to keep things under control and Kolkata have managed only 82 runs for the loss of four wickets
First of the two strategic timeout at Eden. Rajasthan will be very happy with the situation right now. They have removed four Kolkata wickets and given only 56 runs.
Gone! Shreyas Gopal has joined the party and it is another caught and bowled! Chris Lynn gets a googly from Gopal and he has to check his shot at the last moment. Sends a return catch
Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling in the powerplay today. Rajasthan Royals bowlers, especially K Gowtham, has given their a great start. Can they continue the good start?
What is happening at Eden! Jofra Archer removes Nitish Rana and KKR are three down now! Nitish Rana goes for a big shot over covers but Archer has followed him. Hits the inside part of the part and scooped to mid-on!
Gowtham picks his second wicket of the match. Robin Uthappa is gone after he tries to guide a tossed up delivery from the off-spinner towards on side but instead, it hits the leading edge. Gowtham takes a good catch and Uthappa departs for 3
Gowtham removes Sunil Narine on the second ball of the match. He has been stumped out after hitting a boundary on the previous ball. KKR are 4/1. Gowtham pulled the length back on that ball as he saw Narine charging down the track and the left-hander missed the shot
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Laughlin
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders
This is surely a big game for both the sides. KKR appointed a new captain and had roped in some new faces while Rajasthan Royals made a comeback after a two-year ban. The winner of the game goes into the second qualifier and plays SRH while the losing team gets eliminated
Meanwhile, the players are heading towards the stadium for the big clash
Kolkata Knight Riders might have a slight edge over the Royals as they are playing at home. Rajasthan Royals on the other side are without Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes who are back to England for national duties.
The Meteorological Department has forecasted rains on Wednesday which might play a spoilsport in the Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Frequent spells of rain forced both teams to abandon their practice on Tuesday. As per the forecast, one or two spells” of shower and thunderstorms are expected during the course of day, though by 2 pm on Wednesday, no rains had arrived. What happens if the rain washes out play? KKR qualify on the basis of better rankings in the points table.
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik is the man in form this season for KKR and his performance in the past few games is an indicator of his talent. The numbers do not lie
Rahul Tripathi displayed tremendous form with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore and he will be the key player for the side. RR need to replace Jos Buttler with an opening batsman who can fire them to a strong start, and Tripathi has various shots in his arsenal that makes him a dangerous player for all opposition.
Kolkata Knight Riders have played as a team with almost every player chipping in with runs on the board with the bat, and bowlers taking wickets. But the form of skipper Dinesh Karthik, has given their middle order a neat balance. He has climbed to the 10th position in the Orange Cap list and in the crucial game against Rajasthan Royals, he will be the key player.