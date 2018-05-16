IPL Highlights KKR vs RR at Eden Gardens: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

IPL 2018 KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the third spot after beating Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets at home. Chasing a target of 143, the home side went past the score with two overs to spare. Captain Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten at 41 while Chris Lynn scored 45. Earlier, RR were off to a brisk start when Jos Buttler once again showed his class but the Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost wickets in quick succession and were eventually restricted to 142 in 19 overs.
Indian Premier League, 2018Eden Gardens, Kolkata 14 June 2018
Kolkata Knight Riders 145/4 (18.0)
Rajasthan Royals 142 (19.0)
Match Ended ( Day - Match 49 ) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match 49 at Eden Gardens
IPL KKR vs RR: A buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with a charged up Rajasthan Royals in a battle for survival at the Indian Premier League T20 tournament at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Their fate hanging in balance, a loss in the penultimate league round match may virtually sound the death knell for one of the two teams.
It's a mad scramble for the two available play-off berths with five teams including KKR and RR, who are tied on 12 points, remaining in the hunt. To make the competition stiffer, both the teams have picked up late momentum in the business end of the tournament.
Down after back-to-back defeats, KKR bounced back with a bang, posting the fourth highest total of the IPL -- 245/6 -- to down Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs in their last match.
From being on the verge of elimination, RR too have returned to the reckoning with a hat-trick of wins, thanks to the imperious form shown by Jos Buttler who was adjudged man-of-the-match in all the three victories.
The RR opener struck an unbeaten 94 to seal an easy seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians last night. This was the English wicketkeeper-batsman's fifth consecutive half-century -- an IPL record jointly held with Virender Sehwag.
His scores in the last five innings read 67, 51, 82, 95*, 94* and Buttler along with allrounder Ben Stokes, who has played in different positions in the batting order, will be the two major threats for KKR.
"The intent was positive (from the team). Jos (Buttler) and Tripathi batted really well and when I went in I just wanted to carry the momentum forward. Jos was batting really well and it's not just upto him all the time. Batsmen will have to take responsibility. We have to blame all the batsmen and we lost because we played badly. I felt our bowlers bowled really well. 170-180 would have been very good. We still have a chance. We have to learn from this game and move forward. We know how the wicket will play in Jaipur, so we got to learn and move forward. We will definitely miss Jos and Stokes, but as a cricketer I really feel happy for Jos that he has been picked in the Test squad. As a player you feel really happy when selected to play the Test matches."
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders moved to third spot after beating Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets at home.
Kolkata Knight Riders are cruising towards the win here in Kolkata as they now need just 14 off 18 balls. Dinesh Karthik is out there in the middle with Andre Russell and the two would be thinking to wrap up the match quickly
Ben Stokes strikes again and he has the big wicket of Chris Lynn who has to depart for 45 off 42 after Anureet Singh takes a good catch in the deep and KKR are 117/4. With that we are into the last strategic timeout of the game
Chris Lynn takes Kolkata Knight Riders past 100-run mark with a boundary through the covers. He has played a good and crucial knock under pressure especially after KKR lost early wickets
KKR get a boundary in that over. This game is evenly poised with KKR needing 63 off 60 while Royals need to scalp 7 wickets. Kolkata have a slight edge as far as the situation is concerned. But the Eden's pitch is helping the spinners today. We saw Kuldeep picking up four wickets and the RR spinners are also getting the turn
Ish Sodhi strikes and he has the wicket of Nitish Rana who is gone for 21 off 17. The on-field umpire had turned down the LBW appeal initially but Sodhi insisted to review the decision. KKR lose three for 69
Chris Lynn and Nitish Rana taking it nice and steady here. They know there is no need for flashy shots. Apart from the first two wickets, the bowlers remain luckless.
And that half century has come in 5.4 overs. The innings has moved at a sluggish pace but that is all that is needed for KKR> They need 92 to win off 84 balls now.
Bouncer, nearly 145 kph and Uthappa has no clue what to do. All he ends up doing his picking up the fielder.
Lynn and Uthappa are in the middle and the former is stretching his arms now hits a six and a four off Joffra Archer's over, the latter being off a 147 kph torpedo. He times that perfectly to lift it over short third man. His compatriot Michael Clarke was taking an interview of another compatriot Shane Warne and both of them were left with their mouths hanging.
Krishnappa Gowtham was at the receiving end of the Trinidadian's onslaught. He was also at the end of the catch that he did well to hold on to. Narine went for the pull and took a top edge, the ball goes miles up into the Kolkata sky and is taken by Gowtham. Ben Stokes is the man with the wicket.
Prasidh Krishna knocks off Unadkat's middle stump and Rajasthan's troubled innings comes to an end. What an incredible turnaround this has been from the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Pitched short and Archer goes for the pull. Can't get it quite right and the ball balloons up in the air. Shubman Gill runs in from long leg, dives forward and takes a sharp catch.
And normal service resumes. KKR appeal for caught behind. Replays show that the ball came off the inside edge, boot and then to Dinesh Karthik's hands.
Jaydev Unadkat with the bat! He has hit three fours and a six so far to give Rajasthan Royals some valuable runs. He is on 22 off 12 balls which makes him his team's third highest run scorer of the day after Buttler and Tripathi.
Wicket no.4 for Kuldeep. Leading edge that pops back to the bowler who does well to get down in time and take a sharp catch. Make no mistake, this is a Grade A collapse from Rajasthan Royals.
Mavi has been bowling at some pace today. This one is a bouncer seaming in towards the right-hander and he has no idea what to do with it, it takes the glove and goes to the keeper. Incredible fast bowling this.
What a strange innings this has been. They raced to 63/0 within the first five overs and since then have made 37 runs for the loss of five wickets. Ben Stokes and Krishnappa Gowtham are in the middle now. Gowtham has shown what he is capable of with the bat earlier in the season and we are all aware of Stokes' ability, although he has looked a shadow of his own shadow with the bat this season.
Binny misses the googly, comes down the track while doing so and by the time he gets an inch of his foot behind the line, Karthik has smashed the stumps with disdain. Rajasthan Royals are falling apart now.
Umpire gives not out but KKR go for the review, there is no inside edge and ball tracking shows that the ball is clipping the top of leg stump. Rajasthan Royals have got into a soup after a good start.
KKR players scamper about like kids who have seen an ice-cream vendor and why wouldn't they, this is the biggest wicket of the match, and keeping in mind the precarious way the playoffs race is placed, the biggest wicket of the tournament. Reverse sweeps this one straight to third man. Buttler was 11 runs away from becoming the first ever to batsman to score six IPL fifties in a row.
That early burst has made this a good return from the first nine overs, despite the fact that RR have lost the momentum since. They shouldn't let themselves slack too much though.
Ajinkya Rahane attempts a reverse sweep and misses the googly completely. It crashes against the top of the stumps and sets the bails flying.
Tripathi's wicket has brought a calm to the proceedings with Rahane taking his time to settle in. Buttler, on the other hand, is on 37 off 16. Rajasthan Royals should savour Jos Buttler while they can as he may have to fly back to England to play a very different form of cricket before this IPL season is done.
Pitched short and Tripathi goes for the pull, it takes the edge before flying straight into the open palms of Karthik. So 63 runs and a wicket and we are not even through with the first five overs of the match.
Jos Buttler brings out hois reportoire of whacky shots and the ball is either racing along the ground to the boundary of flying away to the stands. The third over goes for 4, 6, 4, 4, 6, 4. That also means that RR have hit 10 consecutive boundaries and 47 runs off the second and third overs.
The first six of the innings comes off the willow of Rahul Tripathi. Prasidh pitches this one up, angled at middle and leg and Tripathi makes room for himselves and heaves hit over point. He sends the next ball the punishment it deserves, wide and short and he sends it to the boundary. He has a bit of luck when the next ball takes an edge and runs to the four again before he executes the perfect straight drive off the final ball. 6,4,4,4 was how the latter four balls of the over looked like.
That was some opening over from Shivam Mavi. The first ball rose out of nowhere, took an edge and flew to Nitish Rana at slips. The ball popped out of his hand and so Rahul Tripathi was dropped off the first ball of the match.
RR: Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Joffra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh
KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Javon Scantlebury-Searles, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
KKR win the toss elect to bowl first. Dinesh Karthik says that Piyush Chawla is out with a side strain and Shivam Mavi has come in for KKR. He reckons that sticking to chasing a target is best for his side. Ish Sodhi, Rahul Tripathi and Anureet Singh are all in for Rajasthan Royals. Ajinkya Rahane says they would be happy to put up runs on the board and defend it.

KKR Predicted XI: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna
KXIP Predicted XI: D'Arcy Short, Jos Buttler (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Just about half an hour to go now. Who do you think will the toss and how much of an effect would it have on your favourite team's chances of making it to the playoffs? Tweet your responses to @IExpresssports. Those who are not interested in answering that question, could take a peek at what to expect from tomorrow when Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab play each other with permutations and combinations swirling around the Wankhede stadium.
KL Rahul and Jos Buttler are playing today so one can expect some changes to be there near the top of the Orange cap table. Click here to see how it stands.
The same can be said about the Purple cap standings too, where Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sunil Narine have all maintained a constant presence. Click here to see how that particular table looks.
For Rajasthan Royals, it has been a roller coaster of a season. But the Ajinkya Rahane-led side have bounced back at the right time, clinching three straight victories. But the side has become a one-man unit, led by Jos Buttler, who is in some form, with back-to-back five fifties in IPL. It could be interesting to seen how RR perform on a day when Buttler fails to connect.
Kolkata Knight Riders have had a pretty inconsistent tournament. After two straight losses to Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede by 13 runs, and at Eden Gardens by 102 runs, they bounced back with a bang against Kings XI Punjab as they hammered 245 runs in 20 overs and cliched a victory by 31 runs. But two losses in the past three games does not seem a good sign for the Dinesh Karthik-led side.
Jos Buttler has been in the form of his life at the moment - with five consecutive half centuries in the past five innings in IPL. He has scored 67, 51, 82, 95* and 94*. How many runs will he score today?
Let us go back a few days ago and recollect what happened when Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur. RR saw a good start from Ajinkya Rahane and Darcy Short, but the middle order failed to connect, and they reached 160/8 in 20 overs. On the back of solid partnership between Nitish Rana and skipper Dinesh Karthik, KKR chased down the total in just 18.5 wickets to earn a 3 wicket win.

KKR Predicted XI: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna
KXIP Predicted XI: D'Arcy Short, Jos Buttler (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Kolkata Knight Riders know how crucial this tie against Rajasthan Royals is for their side. Hence, the team is preparing hard before the start of play in the ground and are ensuring they leave no stones unturned to script the win.
