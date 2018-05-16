IPL Highlights KKR vs RR at Eden Gardens: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

Here's what Rahane has to say

"The intent was positive (from the team). Jos (Buttler) and Tripathi batted really well and when I went in I just wanted to carry the momentum forward. Jos was batting really well and it's not just upto him all the time. Batsmen will have to take responsibility. We have to blame all the batsmen and we lost because we played badly. I felt our bowlers bowled really well. 170-180 would have been very good. We still have a chance. We have to learn from this game and move forward. We know how the wicket will play in Jaipur, so we got to learn and move forward. We will definitely miss Jos and Stokes, but as a cricketer I really feel happy for Jos that he has been picked in the Test squad. As a player you feel really happy when selected to play the Test matches."

