IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR Highlights: Rashid Khan turns things around to take SRH to final

IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan turned things around for SRH. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan turned things around for SRH. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs to qualify for the IPL Final where they will play CSK. At one stage, as KKR chased 175 runs for the win, they looked to be on course for the win. And a comfortable one at that. But then Rashid Khan came into the attack and with three pivotal wickets, turned the course of the match. If that wasn’t enough, he was monumental in the field as well to take SRH to the win – their first since May 5. Earlier, he turned the game around with the bat as well. KKR looked to be in command until Rashid changed the complexion of the game with a 34 run cameo at the end, from 10 balls, which resulted in 50 runs from the last three overs. Dhawan, Saha started on a bright note for SRH putting together a 50-run stand. But SRH then lost two quick wickets of Dhawan and Williamson in the same over. As Saha, Shakib put together 20-odd runs, wickets continued to fall to stop the flow of runs. (IPL 2018 Home | News | SRH vs KKR Full Scorecard)