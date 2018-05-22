IPL 2018: Preity Zinta explains why she was ‘happy to see Mumbai Indians lose’

Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab. (IPL Photo) Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab. (IPL Photo)

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta was put in a spot when a video of her supposedly saying that she was ‘happy to see Mumbai Indians’ lose on the final day of the IPL league stages went viral on social media. Playing Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians went down by 11 runs and bowed out of contention for the fourth and final playoff spot. That meant Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals were the two teams in with a chance of qualifying as KXIP faced CSK in Pune later in the evening. However, as it turned out, KXIP lost to CSK which resulted in RR going forward into the knockouts.

During Match 56 of IPL between CSK and KXIP, Preity was captured on video talking to a team official while supposedly saying “I am just very happy that Mumbai Indians is knocked out. Really happy.” The video, however, was posted without an audio which meant its authenticity couldn’t be verified. Soon after, Zinta shared her side of the story on Twitter.

“Relax ! Only if Mumbai was “Knocked Out” Punjab would have had a chance of getting to the play offs but RR was happier we were Knocked out by CSK cuz they got to go to the playoffs ! When you leave it till the end one has to not just see your wins but other teams losses as well,” she wrote in the first part of the tweet. “Who would have thought that after winning 5 out of 6 games, in the beginning, @lionsdenkxip would have ended the #Ipl on this note. I’m sorry to all our fans & supporters for not being up to the mark this season. Next year we won’t let you down. #disappointed”, she added in another tweet.

KXIP went down to CSK by 5 runs in the last league stage game giving RR the last spot. CSK, SRH will play the first qualifier on Tuesday before KKR take on RR in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

