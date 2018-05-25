IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad are determined to leave behind consecutive defeats, says Wriddhiman Saha

After becoming the first team to qualify for the Playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered four defeats in a row against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai Super Kings (twice). (Source: AP) After becoming the first team to qualify for the Playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered four defeats in a row against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai Super Kings (twice). (Source: AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have deleted four consecutive defeats from their system and are ready to challenge Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL Qualifier on Friday, says wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

After becoming the first team to qualify for the Playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered four defeats in a row against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai Super Kings (twice).

“We have forgotten the past. We have been told to forget the last match and get ready for this match. We are not thinking about the four losses. We know that two, three overs can change the course of a game in Twenty20,” Saha told reporters.

Kolkata may be overwhelming favourites to seal a final berth but Saha said they are ready for the challenge.

“We started off well. We could not win because we lacked finishing ability. We will play to win tomorrow without thinking of the consequences.”

In Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan they have got arguably the best spin attack. Kolkata will also unleash their spin troika of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla.

Saha said they are ready for any challenge. “We are not banking on the conditions. It may turn out that wicket behaves differently tomorrow. We are ready for any situation. We have played many matches against them. We know their bowling pattern. Ultimately will have to deliver on the field,” Saha said.

Saha has been woeful with the bat this season with just 87 runs from 10 matches at an average of 12.42 and a shoulder injury.

In his absence Saha’s Bengal teammate, Shreevats Goswami has featured in five matches with little success (47 runs from five matches).

“Maybe I was not up to the mark and could not deliver that affected the middle-order. The effort is there to come out of it and be back among runs,” a determined Saha said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App